Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What key upgrades and changes you can expect?
Google Pixel 9 series is all set to launch on August 13, will offer notable upgrades over the Google Pixel 8. Here’s a look at the main differences between the two.
Google Pixel 9 series is all set to launch on August 13 at the Made by Google 2024 event. This release is earlier than usual for Google's Pixel line. The new Google Pixel 9 series includes four models: the standard Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Google Pixel 9 will build on the Pixel 8, which debuted in October 2023. Here's a look at how the new Pixel 9 will differ from its predecessor.
Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Design and Display
The Google Pixel 9 will feature a flatter design with a matte aluminium frame and glossy rear glass. Unlike the Google Pixel 8, which had a curved frame, the Pixel 9's rear camera strip is redesigned. It now protrudes from the back, similar to the Google Pixel Fold.
The Google Pixel 8 featured a slightly curved shape that increased ergonomics. The Google Pixel 9 is expected to maintain IP68 water and dust resistance and might introduce new colour options. The Google Pixel 8 was available in Mint, Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose, with the Pixel 9 potentially offering new hues.
The Google Pixel 9 might see a small increase in display size, possibly reaching 6.3 inches, compared to the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch screen. The Pixel 8 featured a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, and improvements in brightness are anticipated for the Pixel 9.
Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Performance and Software
The Google Pixel 9 will use the new Google Tensor G4 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The Tensor G5, expected next year, will likely use a 3nm process. While the performance boost from the G4 to the G3 might be modest, the Tensor chips focus on AI capabilities.
The Google Pixel 9 will launch with Android 15, while the Pixel 8 currently runs Android 14 and will upgrade to Android 15. Both models will receive seven years of software support, with the Google Pixel 8 supported until 2030 and the Pixel 9 until 2031.
Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Camera
Rumours suggest the Google Pixel 9 may feature dual 50MP cameras: a Sony IMX858 ultra-wide and a Samsung GNK main camera. The Pixel 8 had a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 9's main camera may have a larger lens, possibly indicating a variable aperture feature for enhanced manual control.
Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: Battery
The Google Pixel 9's battery capacity is not confirmed but is expected to be between 4,500-4,700mAh, similar to the Google Pixel 8's 4,575mAh battery. The Pixel 9 might support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard, which, while not necessarily faster than 15W Qi charging, includes magnetic alignment similar to Apple's MagSafe.
