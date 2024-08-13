Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Which flagship smartphone offers better value? [Specs Compared]

The Google Pixel 9 series including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched officially at the “Made by Google 2024 event in Mountain View, California, and puts an end to months of speculation. The Google Pixel 9 features the Tensor G4 chipset, a 6.3-inch OLED display, and a dual-camera system. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is anticipated to debut next month. Leaks suggest it will offer a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a 50MP dual-camera setup, and an A18 Pro chipset. To help you make an informed choice, here is a specs comparison between Google latest Pixel 9 and iPhone 16.

Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Display

The Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080x2424 and a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The display reaches a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In contrast, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and likely includes Ceramic Shield protection.

Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Camera

The Google Pixel 9 includes a dual-camera system with a 50MP wide lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It supports Super Res Zoom up to 8x and features a 10.5MP front camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is expected to have a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with spatial video support.

Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Performance

The Pixel 9 runs on the Tensor G4 chipset, with options for 12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. In comparison, the iPhone 16 is likely to use the A18 Pro chipset and feature 8GB of RAM, an upgrade from its predecessor's 6GB.

Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Battery

The Google Pixel 9 comes with a 4,700 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, fast wireless charging, and reverse power sharing. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is expected to have a 3,561 mAh battery.

Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Prices

The Google Pixel 9 starts at Rs. 79,999 in India for the base model. Whereas, the iPhone 16 is expected to be priced around Rs. 69,690 for the base variant, maintaining a similar price point as last year's model.