Google Pixel 9a launch date and pre-order details tipped online: Know when and what to expect

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 9a in March 2025 with exciting upgrades in design, performance, and more likely. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 30 2025, 12:15 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 9 first impression: An AI-packed smartphone with impressive upgrades
Google Pixel 9a
1/5 Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series with four models. I got the chance to experience the standard Pixel 9 smartphone and here’s my first impression. This year Google has integrated some design changes with a new camera module. From the design perspective, Pixel 9 is an iPhone look-alike if you do not pay attention to the camera module. However, Pixel 9 feels good in hand and it is quite compact.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
2/5 The display of Pixel 9 is slightly bigger than last year, however, I did not feel much of a difference in terms of size. However, the visuals of the smartphone are quite pleasing and impressive as I am thoroughly enjoying watching OTT content. Furthermore, the brightness has also been improved from 2000nits to 2700nits which has been working well during direct sunlight conditions.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
3/5 Since Pixel smartphones are known for their camera performance. Over the past few days, I have been experimenting with several aspects of Pixel 9’s camera performance. While it is capturing promising daylight images, I noticed some saturation when capturing images in low-light conditions. However, Pixel 9’s portrait mode captured top-notch images as I tried to do some gadget photography.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
4/5 What’s impressive about Pixel 9 is that, it offers plenty of AI features. I have been experimenting with several AI-powered features such as AI wallpaper, Magic Eraser, and Pixel Studio, and so far it is providing promising responses. While there is more to explore, I find the smartphone amusing as I am a first-time Pixel user. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
5/5 Another thing which I noticed about the Pixel 9 is that it offers quite a decent battery life despite featuring a 4700mAh battery. The smartphone almost lasts up to a day with a single charge which is convincing. On the other hand, the charging speed is also decent as it takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge the device. If you are wondering about the performance then, the full review of the smartphone will come soon.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March 2025 with pre-orders starting a week earlier. (Representative image) (Google)

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March 2025, with pre-orders opening a week before its release. According to new reports, the device will be available for purchase starting March 26th. Pre-ordering for the smartphone will begin on March 19th, marking an earlier availability than its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, which launched in May 2024. This new release schedule follows Google's strategy of spacing out its product launches this year.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Pixel 8a, with the possibility of continuing its relationship with the e-commerce platform Flipkart for sales in India. The previous model went on sale in India starting May 14th, 2024, after its global launch on May 7th.

More about Google Pixel 9A
Google Pixel 9A
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
₹49,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a camera system tipped, a Pro model also on the way- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9a: Price (Expected)

According to the Android Headlines report, the anticipated price for the Pixel 9a will be around $499 (approximately Rs. 43,000) for the 128GB variant. The 256GB version could be priced at $599 (around Rs. 51,700). This is an increase in price for the higher storage variant, which was $40 more than the Pixel 8a's 256GB model. However, the base 128GB model will retain the same price as its predecessor.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Google Pixel 9a: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a might get some notable upgrades over the Pixel 8a. It could feature a larger 6.285-inch display with peak brightness levels reaching 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, providing a more vibrant viewing experience. It may come with the same Gorilla Glass 3 protection as the Pixel 8a.

On the camera front, the Pixel 9a is likely to sport a 48MP GN8 main camera paired with a Sony IMX712 ultrawide lens, offering improvements over the 8a's setup. The front camera may remain a 13MP sensor, similar to the previous model. Under the hood, the Pixel 9a could be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, an upgrade over the Tensor G3 found in the Pixel 8a.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera features tipped ahead of launch- What to expect

Battery life on the Pixel 9a may see significant improvements, with a larger 5,100mAh battery. The phone could also support 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, offering faster power-ups compared to the 8a's charging speeds. If these rumoured features hold true, the Pixel 9a is poised to bring valuable upgrades to Google's mid-range smartphone lineup.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 12:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9a launch date and pre-order details tipped online: Know when and what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date leaked, sparks speculation as fans await Rockstar's official announcement
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans expect major announcement on January 30 as speculation grows over release date reveal
Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report
GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets