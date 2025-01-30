Google Pixel 9a launch date and pre-order details tipped online: Know when and what to expect

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in March 2025, with pre-orders opening a week before its release. According to new reports, the device will be available for purchase starting March 26th. Pre-ordering for the smartphone will begin on March 19th, marking an earlier availability than its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, which launched in May 2024. This new release schedule follows Google's strategy of spacing out its product launches this year.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Pixel 8a, with the possibility of continuing its relationship with the e-commerce platform Flipkart for sales in India. The previous model went on sale in India starting May 14th, 2024, after its global launch on May 7th.

Google Pixel 9a: Price (Expected)

According to the Android Headlines report, the anticipated price for the Pixel 9a will be around $499 (approximately Rs. 43,000) for the 128GB variant. The 256GB version could be priced at $599 (around Rs. 51,700). This is an increase in price for the higher storage variant, which was $40 more than the Pixel 8a's 256GB model. However, the base 128GB model will retain the same price as its predecessor.

Google Pixel 9a: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a might get some notable upgrades over the Pixel 8a. It could feature a larger 6.285-inch display with peak brightness levels reaching 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, providing a more vibrant viewing experience. It may come with the same Gorilla Glass 3 protection as the Pixel 8a.

On the camera front, the Pixel 9a is likely to sport a 48MP GN8 main camera paired with a Sony IMX712 ultrawide lens, offering improvements over the 8a's setup. The front camera may remain a 13MP sensor, similar to the previous model. Under the hood, the Pixel 9a could be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, an upgrade over the Tensor G3 found in the Pixel 8a.

Battery life on the Pixel 9a may see significant improvements, with a larger 5,100mAh battery. The phone could also support 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, offering faster power-ups compared to the 8a's charging speeds. If these rumoured features hold true, the Pixel 9a is poised to bring valuable upgrades to Google's mid-range smartphone lineup.