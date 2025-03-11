Google Pixel 9a launch date, renders, and more tipped: Here’s what we expect to launch

Google Pixel 9a is launching in a couple of days, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 08:41 IST
Google Pixel 9a launch date, renders, and more tipped: Here’s what we expect to launch
Google Pixel 9a design and colour options surfaces online ahead of launch, know what’s coming. (Android Headline)

Google is expected to launch its new generation A series model, the Pixel 9a, this month. Over the past few months, several leaks surrounding the device have been spreading, giving us a sneak peek of what Google could reveal with its affordable smartphone. This year, we expect the Google Pixel 9a to go through several changes in terms of design, hardware, and camera, giving it an upgrade over its predecessor. Now, in a new leak, the official launch date, renders, and marketing material of the smartphone were tipped, giving us a glimpse of what Google has planned. Therefore, here's everything you need to know about Pixel 9a.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal new design, satellite features, and cases ahead of official launch - Details

Google Pixel 9a Launch

As of now, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a this month on March 19, 2025. However, the India release could take place a day later, on March 20. Notably, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Therefore, we must wait for the official launch announcement. Last year, Google dropped the Pixel 8a by surprise just a few days ahead of the Google I/O event. So, we can also expect some surprises this year. 

Google Pixel 9a design, colour variant

Tipster @evleaks tipped some marketing images of the Google Pixel 9a, showcasing the rear panel design and colour variants of the smartphone. We have already come across the colour option leaks and Google could announce four options: Porcelain, Peony, Iris, and Obsidian. In terms of design, the Pixel 9a is expected to get a camera module revamp with reduced camera bump. The smartphone will likely get IP68 rating for water and dust protection. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9a to come with new camera setup- Here's what we expect

Google Pixel 9a: Specs and features

In terms of specifications, we expect the Pixel 9a to be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, similar to its flagship siblings. The smartphone could come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to last year, the Pixel 9a could also feature a dual camera setup that is expected to include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone could get a major battery upgrade with a 5100mAh battery size. 

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 08:41 IST
