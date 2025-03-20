Google Pixel 9a launched globally: Find out if it is available in your region or country

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a in 32 countries, marking its most extensive rollout of any Pixel A-series device. Unlike previous years, where launches typically aligned with the Google I/O event in May, the Pixel 9a arrives earlier this year, debuting in March. This shift aligns with the earlier-than-expected release of the Pixel 9 series, paving the way for the mid-range device's early arrival.

Google Pixel 9a: Key Features and Price

The Google Pixel 9a comes equipped with Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset, which powers its performance. The device features 8GB of RAM, either 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 5,100mAh battery, a dual 48MP and 13MP rear camera setup, and ships with Android 15 pre-installed. It is priced at Rs. 49,999, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range market. Along with the hardware enhancements, the design has also been updated, appealing to a broader audience. These design refinements, along with the hardware upgrades, have contributed to its growing popularity, especially among fans of Google's devices.

This year, the Pixel 9a's availability is much broader compared to its predecessors. Unlike the Pixel 8a, which was only available in 23 countries, the Pixel 9a is now accessible in 32 countries, offering greater reach across global markets, according to Google's support page. The increased availability follows the trend set by the Pixel 9 series, signalling Google's commitment to making its devices more accessible to a larger number of consumers.

The Pixel 9a is now available in:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

India

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Malaysia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Republic of Ireland

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

The Netherlands

United Kingdom

United States

Google's official online store is not available in every region, so customers in certain areas may need to rely on local retailers and carriers to purchase the device. Depending on the country, some colour variants and storage options may not be available. Unfortunately, Puerto Rico does not include the United States in the official Pixel 9a availability.

While Google has not confirmed whether the Pixel 9a will expand to additional countries, unofficial channels and third-party retailers may offer ways to import the device to regions where it's not officially available. However, purchasing through these channels may result in limited or no official support if issues arise with the device.