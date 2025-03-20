Google Pixel 9a launched globally: Find out if it is available in your region or country

Wondering where to get your hands on the latest Google Pixel 9a? Here's a look at the countries where this highly anticipated device is now available.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 09:28 IST
Google Pixel 9a launch in March: From specs to features, know what’s coming
Google Pixel 9a
1/5 The Google Pixel 9a has been in talks for quite some time as the launch timeline nears. Several leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone have been circulating over the internet, giving us a glimpse into what Google may announce with its entry-level smartphone. Therefore, know what Google Pixel 9a has in store for users ahead of the March launch. (OnLeaks)
Google Pixel 9a
2/5 The Google Pixel 9a may feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This year the smartphone is slimmer with 154 x 73 x 8.9mm in thickness and may weigh lighter than expected. The smartphone is expected to launch in four colour variants, Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain.  (Android Headline)
3/5 The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 processor and Titan M2 security chip. The smartphone may come in 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage. Therefore, we can expect a flagship performance similar to the Pixel 9 models. Additionally, Google may also include advanced AI features.  (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
4/5 The Google Pixel 9a will come with a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP. However, we are yet to know about the front-facing camera. For lasting performance, the Pixel 9a is suspected to be equipped with a 5100mAh battery that may support 23W wired charging. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
5/5 Lastly, in terms of pricing the Google Pixel 9a is expected to be priced around Rs.50000 for its 128GB storage variant. Reports suggest that the official launch may take place on March 26 and Google may make a launch announcement on March 19. Therefore, we will have to keep an eye out for any announcements surrounding the launch. (Flipkart)
Google Pixel 9a
Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a in these countries with upgraded features and expanded availability. (Bloomberg)

Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a in 32 countries, marking its most extensive rollout of any Pixel A-series device. Unlike previous years, where launches typically aligned with the Google I/O event in May, the Pixel 9a arrives earlier this year, debuting in March. This shift aligns with the earlier-than-expected release of the Pixel 9 series, paving the way for the mid-range device's early arrival.

Google Pixel 9a: Key Features and Price

The Google Pixel 9a comes equipped with Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset, which powers its performance. The device features 8GB of RAM, either 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 5,100mAh battery, a dual 48MP and 13MP rear camera setup, and ships with Android 15 pre-installed. It is priced at Rs. 49,999, making it a competitive offering in the mid-range market. Along with the hardware enhancements, the design has also been updated, appealing to a broader audience. These design refinements, along with the hardware upgrades, have contributed to its growing popularity, especially among fans of Google's devices.

This year, the Pixel 9a's availability is much broader compared to its predecessors. Unlike the Pixel 8a, which was only available in 23 countries, the Pixel 9a is now accessible in 32 countries, offering greater reach across global markets, according to Google's support page. The increased availability follows the trend set by the Pixel 9 series, signalling Google's commitment to making its devices more accessible to a larger number of consumers.

The Pixel 9a is now available in:

  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Italy
  • Japan

  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Malaysia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Republic of Ireland
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • The Netherlands
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

Google's official online store is not available in every region, so customers in certain areas may need to rely on local retailers and carriers to purchase the device. Depending on the country, some colour variants and storage options may not be available. Unfortunately, Puerto Rico does not include the United States in the official Pixel 9a availability.

While Google has not confirmed whether the Pixel 9a will expand to additional countries, unofficial channels and third-party retailers may offer ways to import the device to regions where it's not officially available. However, purchasing through these channels may result in limited or no official support if issues arise with the device.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets