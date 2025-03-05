Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal new design, satellite features, and cases ahead of official launch - Details

New leaks surrounding the upcoming Pixel 9a have surfaced, which have given further insights into the mid-range device, even though Google has not yet confirmed a release date. These leaks include renders of the phone, official cases, and a recent FCC listing that hints at some new features.

Pixel 9a: New Design and Color Options (Revealed)

Leaker Arsène Lupin posted new renders of the Pixel 9a on X (via Android Central), which show some familiar design aspects from previous leaks. The phone will likely feature rounded corners and flat edges. Unlike previous Pixel models, the signature rectangular camera visor has been replaced with a smaller, pill-shaped camera cutout that sits flush with the rear panel. These renders also show color options such as black, silver, purple, and a possible pink variant, similar to those seen with the Pixel 9 series. These images are consistent with real-world, hands-on photos that have emerged previously.

In addition to the renders, Lupin also shared images of official silicone cases designed for the Pixel 9a. The cases appear to be a direct match for the device's design and will likely offer protection while maintaining the phone's slim profile.

Pixel 9a: Satellite Feature

On the certification front, DroidLife recently spotted the Pixel 9a's appearance in the FCC database, indicating the launch could happen sooner rather than later. The listing includes model numbers GXQ96, GTF7P, and G3Y12, though it does not provide full details on the device. However, it does confirm features like Wi-Fi 6E support, NFC, and wireless charging.

One particularly interesting tidbit from the FCC certification is a digital label that advises users to turn off the satellite feature while on an aircraft by enabling airplane mode. This suggests that the Pixel 9a may include satellite communication capabilities, a feature that could set it apart in the mid-range market. This label was also seen on the Pixel 9 series, which hints at similar functionality for the upcoming device.

Given the recent FCC certification, the Pixel 9a may be released soon. As DroidLife pointed out, the Pixel 9 series appeared in the FCC listings in July last year, and the devices were launched in August. If the same timeline applies, the Pixel 9a may be launched by the end of this month.