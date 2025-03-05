Google Pixel 9a leaks reveal new design, satellite features, and cases ahead of official launch - Details

Leaks reveal new details about the upcoming Pixel 9a, including design changes, official cases, and potential satellite communication capabilities. Here’s what to expect.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 05 2025, 13:05 IST
Google Pixel 9a launch in March: From specs to features, know what’s coming
Google Pixel 9a
1/5 The Google Pixel 9a has been in talks for quite some time as the launch timeline nears. Several leaks and rumours surrounding the smartphone have been circulating over the internet, giving us a glimpse into what Google may announce with its entry-level smartphone. Therefore, know what Google Pixel 9a has in store for users ahead of the March launch. (OnLeaks)
Google Pixel 9a
2/5 The Google Pixel 9a may feature a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This year the smartphone is slimmer with 154 x 73 x 8.9mm in thickness and may weigh lighter than expected. The smartphone is expected to launch in four colour variants, Peony, Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain.  (Android Headline)
image caption
3/5 The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by a Tensor G4 processor and Titan M2 security chip. The smartphone may come in 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage. Therefore, we can expect a flagship performance similar to the Pixel 9 models. Additionally, Google may also include advanced AI features.  (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The Google Pixel 9a will come with a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera and a 13MP. However, we are yet to know about the front-facing camera. For lasting performance, the Pixel 9a is suspected to be equipped with a 5100mAh battery that may support 23W wired charging. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9a
5/5 Lastly, in terms of pricing the Google Pixel 9a is expected to be priced around Rs.50000 for its 128GB storage variant. Reports suggest that the official launch may take place on March 26 and Google may make a launch announcement on March 19. Therefore, we will have to keep an eye out for any announcements surrounding the launch. (Flipkart)
Google Pixel 9a
New leaks have revealed details about the upcoming Pixel 9a, including design, official cases, and satellite features. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

New leaks surrounding the upcoming Pixel 9a have surfaced, which have given further insights into the mid-range device, even though Google has not yet confirmed a release date. These leaks include renders of the phone, official cases, and a recent FCC listing that hints at some new features.

Pixel 9a: New Design and Color Options (Revealed)

Leaker Arsène Lupin posted new renders of the Pixel 9a on X (via Android Central), which show some familiar design aspects from previous leaks. The phone will likely feature rounded corners and flat edges. Unlike previous Pixel models, the signature rectangular camera visor has been replaced with a smaller, pill-shaped camera cutout that sits flush with the rear panel. These renders also show color options such as black, silver, purple, and a possible pink variant, similar to those seen with the Pixel 9 series. These images are consistent with real-world, hands-on photos that have emerged previously.

Also read: iPhone users can now access Google Gemini directly from lock screen with new widget update

In addition to the renders, Lupin also shared images of official silicone cases designed for the Pixel 9a. The cases appear to be a direct match for the device's design and will likely offer protection while maintaining the phone's slim profile.

Also read: Vivo Y300i confirmed to launch soon: Key features, price other details tipped online

Pixel 9a: Satellite Feature

On the certification front, DroidLife recently spotted the Pixel 9a's appearance in the FCC database, indicating the launch could happen sooner rather than later. The listing includes model numbers GXQ96, GTF7P, and G3Y12, though it does not provide full details on the device. However, it does confirm features like Wi-Fi 6E support, NFC, and wireless charging.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air thickness tipped, likely to become world's thinnest smartphone- All details

One particularly interesting tidbit from the FCC certification is a digital label that advises users to turn off the satellite feature while on an aircraft by enabling airplane mode. This suggests that the Pixel 9a may include satellite communication capabilities, a feature that could set it apart in the mid-range market. This label was also seen on the Pixel 9 series, which hints at similar functionality for the upcoming device.

Given the recent FCC certification, the Pixel 9a may be released soon. As DroidLife pointed out, the Pixel 9 series appeared in the FCC listings in July last year, and the devices were launched in August. If the same timeline applies, the Pixel 9a may be launched by the end of this month.

