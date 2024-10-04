Google Pixel 9a may launch earlier than expected: Here’s when it's coming

Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series with four new models and all models have been gaining much recognition in the market. However, the smartphones arrived two months earlier, than its expected timeline, shocking the fans. Now, it looks like the Pixel 9a may follow the same trend, as new leaks suggest that it may debut early in 2025. Several leaks and rumours about Google's mid-range smartphone have started to surface, giving us a glimpse of what the tech giant may reveal.

Google Pixel 9a launch date

According to the Android Headline report, the Pixel 9a will likely make its debut in MARCH 2025, which is again 2 months ahead of its expected launch timeline. This year, Google announced the Pixel 8a in May, just a few days before the Google I/O event. Now, the new generation of Google affordable smartphones will likely arrive early alongside the Apple iPhone SE 4.

The report also highlights that Google may launch its Pixel A-series in the month of March every year, instead of May. Apart from the launch timeline, the report also revealed that the Pixel 9a is expected to come in four colourways: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony and Iris.

Google Pixel 9a upgrades (expected)

The Google Pixel 9a is codenamed “Tegu” and it is expected to be powered by the in-house Tensor G4 chipset. It is also rumoured that the smartphone may retain the older Exynos 5300 modem which also features in the Pixel 8 series.

This year, Google may revamp its bully camera module with Pixel 9a and may introduce something entirely new. While the reduction in camera bump may be appreciated by many, but it may also change the look of the smartphone which Google has been following since the Pixel 6 series. Apart from these upgrades, we may also see new Google AI features with Pixel 9a similar to the Pixel 9 series.

However, since the launch is still months away, we can not be sure of the leaks as nothing has been officially disclosed yet by Google.

