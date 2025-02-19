Google Pixel 9a to come with new camera setup- Here's what we expect

Google Pixel 9a design tipped with four colour variants, new camera module design, and others.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Feb 19 2025
Google Pixel 9a renders tipped showcasing new camera setup- All details
Google Pixel 9a is expected to be launched on March 19, here’s what it may look like. (Android Headline)

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be launched by the end of March globally. The smartphone will be introduced as an affordable option to the flagship Pixel 9 series. Therefore, the smartphone may offer several premium features, allowing buyers to experience the Pixel phones at a much lower price. Now, as the launch nears, several rumours surrounding the Pixel 9a design have been surfacing, giving us an idea about what it may look like during the launch. However, a tipster has again tipped the more clearly rendered design of the smartphone which provides a great view.

Google Pixel 9a rendered design

A tipster named @Sudhanshu1414 shared a post on X revealing the rendered design of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a. As previously highlighted, the smartphone will likely be launched in four colourways, Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Iris. The smartphone was showcased to have quite a slimmer design, however, the exact thickness is yet to be determined. Google has redesigned the camera module by removing the bulky horizontal bar. Therefore, the smartphone was just showcased to have a dual camera setup alongside an LED flash.

The Pixel 9a was also tipped to come with a flat metal frame with curved edges. It has the Google logo on the rear panel. Looking at the display, the smartphone still has thick bezels, which does not look very pleasing, but they appear symmetrical in comparison to last year's model.

Pixel 9a: Specs and features

Apart from the design point of view, the Google Pixel 9a will likely feature a 6.28-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. As showcased in the renders, the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the biggest noticeable upgrade would be the 5100mAh battery size which is 13% bigger than the Pixel 8a. Reports suggest that Google may launch the device on March 19 with sales starting from March 26.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 09:09 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets