Google Pixel 9a to come with new camera setup- Here's what we expect

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be launched by the end of March globally. The smartphone will be introduced as an affordable option to the flagship Pixel 9 series. Therefore, the smartphone may offer several premium features, allowing buyers to experience the Pixel phones at a much lower price. Now, as the launch nears, several rumours surrounding the Pixel 9a design have been surfacing, giving us an idea about what it may look like during the launch. However, a tipster has again tipped the more clearly rendered design of the smartphone which provides a great view.

Also read: Google Pixel 9a launch in March: From specs to features, know what's coming

More about Google Pixel 9A Google Pixel 9A 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.3 inches Display Size See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9a rendered design

A tipster named @Sudhanshu1414 shared a post on X revealing the rendered design of the upcoming Google Pixel 9a. As previously highlighted, the smartphone will likely be launched in four colourways, Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Iris. The smartphone was showcased to have quite a slimmer design, however, the exact thickness is yet to be determined. Google has redesigned the camera module by removing the bulky horizontal bar. Therefore, the smartphone was just showcased to have a dual camera setup alongside an LED flash.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9a renders thread (without watermark) pic.twitter.com/WpFU6MTeBe — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 17, 2025

Also read: Google Pixel 9a official silicone cases tipped ahead of launch- Know what's coming

The Pixel 9a was also tipped to come with a flat metal frame with curved edges. It has the Google logo on the rear panel. Looking at the display, the smartphone still has thick bezels, which does not look very pleasing, but they appear symmetrical in comparison to last year's model.

Pixel 9a: Specs and features

Apart from the design point of view, the Google Pixel 9a will likely feature a 6.28-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. As showcased in the renders, the smartphone will feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the biggest noticeable upgrade would be the 5100mAh battery size which is 13% bigger than the Pixel 8a. Reports suggest that Google may launch the device on March 19 with sales starting from March 26.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!