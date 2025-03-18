Google Pixel 9a reviews, unboxing videos are live ahead of launch- All details

Google Pixel 9a revealed in early review and unboxing video ahead of official global launch.

Google Pixel 9a reviews, unboxing videos are live ahead of launch- All details
Know what Google Pixel 9a has in store for users. (Android Headline)

Google is expected to launch its affordable flagship, the Pixel 9a model in the coming days. While the smartphone is yet to be announced officially, people have started to share hands-on videos, unboxing, and even reviews on YouTube, revealing all the crucial details about the smartphone. Alongside videos, several global e-commerce listings have also started to show smartphone prices, creating curiosity over Google's plans to launch the Pixel 9a model. If you have been planning to get the new Pixel 9a model, then here's everything you need to know based on the videos and listings.

Google Pixel 9a launch soon: Early videos reveal specs and features


According to popular YouTube channels, Sahil Karoul and The Mobile Central, the Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700 nits peak brightness. The display offers HDR10+ support and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the Tensor G4 processor. The videos also reveal Pixel 9a's benchmark score which showcased 1,049,844 on AnTuTu score and 1530 points in the single-core test and 3344 points in the multi-core test.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Pixel 9a features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. In terms of design, Google has removed the camera bump. However, the smartphone still retains thick bezels and a plastic body. Therefore, every single detail about the smartphone is available online ahead of the smartphone's official launch.

Google Pixel 9a price

According to an e-commerce website based in Germany revealed that the Google Pixel 9a could be priced at €549 (About Rs.52000) for the 128GB storage variant. In UAE, the smartphone was listed at AED 2,350 (about Rs.56000), but now, we simply have to wait for the official launch to confirm India's pricing. It is suggested that the Pixel 9a could launch later this week or on March 26 globally. However, Google is keeping quiet about any further launch announcements.

