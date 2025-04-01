Google Pixel 9a sale to begin in India on April 16: Check price, sale offers, features, and more

Google Pixel 9a will go on sale in India starting April 16. Here's everything you need to know about its price, features, and exciting offers.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 01 2025, 09:31 IST
The Google Pixel 9a will go on sale in India on April 16, with a starting price of 49,999. (Bloomberg)

Google has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 9a, will be available in India from April 16, 2025. This new addition to the Pixel A-series combines flagship-level features with an affordable price, offering consumers a premium experience without the high cost.

Google Pixel 9a: Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 9a will be available for Rs. 49,999 in India and comes in three color options: Iris (Blue), Obsidian (Black), and Porcelain (White). The device will be sold online through Flipkart and in select retail stores like Reliance Digital and Tata Croma. Buyers can also take advantage of sale offers, including a Rs. 3,000 discount on certain bank cards and no-interest EMI options for up to 24 months.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications and Features

The Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the Tensor G4 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device is designed with a composite matte glass back and a satin metal frame, weighing 185.9 grams and measuring 8.9mm in thickness. It is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 23W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. Additionally, the device has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Pixel 9a runs on Android 15 and is backed by Google's promise of seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Camera, AI Features and more

For photography, the Pixel 9a features a dual-camera system: a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, it features a 13MP front camera. Google has introduced Macro Focus to the A-series, along with AI-powered photography features such as Add Me, Best Take, Magic Editor, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Magic Eraser.

Furthermore, Google's Gemini AI is integrated into the Pixel 9a, which provides an enhanced AI assistant for tasks within Google apps like Maps, Calendar, and YouTube. Upcoming features like video and screen-sharing through Gemini Advanced will further enhance the user experience.

Moreover, The Pixel 9a supports 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for security. The phone also features dual speakers, two microphones, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port for charging and data transfer.

