Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Check out all the rumoured upgrades ahead of launch

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Know what new features and upgrades with the new generation A-series smartphones. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 02 2024, 09:00 IST
Check out the detailed comparison between Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a (HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Google recently announced the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 9 series in the flagship market. Now, we all have been waiting for the Pixel 9a device which is expected to make its debut in March 2025. Recently, all the major specifications and features of the upcoming Google affordable were leaked, giving us an idea of what the tech giant may announce. Therefore, to have a greater understanding, we have curated a specs comparison between Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a to know what's new is coming. 

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a

Design and display: In terms of design, the Pixel 9a is expected to get some major design revamp in comparison to the Pixel 8a. Google is expected to eliminate the big camera island, which means the Pixel 9a may get a new design. Additionally, the smartphone may get a larger screen than the Pixel 8a.

For display, the Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a will likely feature a bigger 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2400nits peak brightness. 
 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera: The Pixel 8a features a dual-camera setup camera that consists of a 64 MP Wide Angle camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. However, the Pixel 9a is expected to get a new main camera sensor. Rumours suggest that the Pixel 9a may feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both may feature a 13MP selfie camera. 

Performance and battery: For performance, the Pixel 8a is powered by a Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Pixel 9a is expected to come equipped with a Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. 

Price: In terms of pricing, the Pixel 8a retails for 52,999 for the base variant. For Pixel 9a, no price hike is expected, therefore, the new-gen may launch at the same price as its predecessor. 

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 09:00 IST
