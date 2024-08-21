Google Pixel’s cool new camera update lets users manually capture stars: What it means

Google continues to release updates and features for the Google Camera app—both through software updates and the introduction of new capabilities in devices like the Pixel 9 series. In keeping with this tradition, Google is now adding a new ability to one of its key features in the Google Camera app: manual controls for astrophotography.

This means users will no longer need to rely on the device to automatically select the exposure time and trigger Astro mode. The feature is part of the Google Camera 9.5.118 update, which is now being rolled out.

Google Pixel Astrophotography Manual Mode: How It Works

After receiving the update, when you enter Night Sight mode, you'll get a pop-up notification stating that manual astrophotography mode is now available. As first noted by the Google News Telegram channel, a new astrophotography icon will appear in Night Sight mode, allowing you to manually trigger the mode for up to 4 minutes.

Once activated, all you need to do is position your Pixel device correctly (preferably on a stable surface) and press the shutter button to start the 5-second timer.

How to Get This Feature for Your Pixel Phone

You will need Google Camera version 9.5.118. While the update is rolling out, not everyone will receive it at the same time, so it may take a while for all users to get it. If you're eager, you can sideload the app from a trusted source, but it's generally recommended to wait for the official update for safety reasons.

