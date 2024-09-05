 Google Pixel security alert! Download this update now to prevent hacks | Mobile News

Google Pixel security alert! Download this update now to prevent hacks and data loss

Google Pixel users should download the September 2024 Android 14 update as soon as possible to address potential vulnerabilities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 11:47 IST
Google Pixel 9 gets this Android 14 September 2024 update as well. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)

If you are a Google Pixel user, you should download the latest software fix issued by Google to protect yourself against potential hacks and the loss of personal data. This is because Google's Pixel smartphones were reportedly found to have a security flaw in the form of a system app which has existed in Pixel smartphones since 2017. Google has finally addressed the issue, alongside several other fixes, and released them via an OTA update for supported Pixel devices, including the recently released Pixel 9 series.

Google's Fix for Pixel Smartphones: Details

Google states that it has released the Android 14 September 2024 update for the Pixel lineup, and reports suggest it has resolved the issue affecting Google Pixel phones. This is good news for users, as they no longer need to worry about potential hacking attempts or the loss of personal data due to this vulnerability. Google has also addressed several other vulnerabilities with the September 2024 update, making it crucial for users to install it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

That being said, the update has only been rolled out for compatible Pixel models. Read on to find out more details.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9a might feature Pixel 9's Tensor G4, but miss this key component – All details

Google September 2024 Update: Compatible Devices

Google says the update has begun rolling out and should reach most devices soon. However, as is usual, the update has been released in phases, meaning not everyone will receive it simultaneously. To check for the update: go to Settings > System > Software Update.

Here is the list of compatible Google Pixel devices:

  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9
  • Pixel 9 Pro
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 11:47 IST
