If you are a Google Pixel user, you should download the latest software fix issued by Google to protect yourself against potential hacks and the loss of personal data. This is because Google's Pixel smartphones were reportedly found to have a security flaw in the form of a system app which has existed in Pixel smartphones since 2017. Google has finally addressed the issue, alongside several other fixes, and released them via an OTA update for supported Pixel devices, including the recently released Pixel 9 series.

Also Read: Apple's ‘Glowtime' Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Google's Fix for Pixel Smartphones: Details

Google states that it has released the Android 14 September 2024 update for the Pixel lineup, and reports suggest it has resolved the issue affecting Google Pixel phones. This is good news for users, as they no longer need to worry about potential hacking attempts or the loss of personal data due to this vulnerability. Google has also addressed several other vulnerabilities with the September 2024 update, making it crucial for users to install it.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

That being said, the update has only been rolled out for compatible Pixel models. Read on to find out more details.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9a might feature Pixel 9's Tensor G4, but miss this key component – All details

Google September 2024 Update: Compatible Devices

Google says the update has begun rolling out and should reach most devices soon. However, as is usual, the update has been released in phases, meaning not everyone will receive it simultaneously. To check for the update: go to Settings > System > Software Update.

Here is the list of compatible Google Pixel devices:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Also Read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget