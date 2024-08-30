 Google Gemini AI now on Gmail for Android, here’s how it makes your work easier | Mobile News

Google’s Gemini AI arrives on Gmail for Android, here’s how it makes your work life easier

Gmail users on Android will now be able to save time using Gemini AI for finding emails, summarising them, and even searching for specific queries

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 12:55 IST
Google Gemini in Gmail
Google is back with yet another Gemini integration on Android. (Google)

If you are a frequent Gmail user on Android or iOS, Google has good news for you: the recently released Gemini AI experience for Gmail on the web is now going to be available for Android users as well, with iOS availability expected in the near future. This Gmail Q&A feature allows Gmail users to search their inbox for queries such as “What was the PO number for my agency?” or “Catch me up on the emails about quarterly planning.”

Also Read: Desi iPhone production to help India; Apple to reportedly create 6 lakh jobs

Gmail Q&A Feature Using Gemini AI: What It Does

With this new feature on Android, users can simply ask about things mentioned in their emails, view emails from specific senders, summarise emails, and even see all the unread messages in their inbox. This time-saving feature is likely to be appreciated by most users, as it eliminates multiple steps and manual searching—especially when workers spend way too much time analysing specific emails about a single topic. This leads to a lot of wasted time and stress. This is where this feature would be handy.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…

A Big Caveat Regarding Availability

Google says that it has already started rolling out the feature on 29 August, but it may take up to 15 days for the feature to appear for everyone. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, which means it won't be accessible to everyone. You will need to be using Google Workspace with Gemini Business, Enterprise, or Education, or subscribe to Google One AI Premium. So, if you want to enjoy this feature, expect to pay up.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 might only have a single camera, but it may not be a dealbreaker: Here's why

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 12:54 IST
Mobile News
