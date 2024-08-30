If you are a frequent Gmail user on Android or iOS, Google has good news for you: the recently released Gemini AI experience for Gmail on the web is now going to be available for Android users as well, with iOS availability expected in the near future. This Gmail Q&A feature allows Gmail users to search their inbox for queries such as “What was the PO number for my agency?” or “Catch me up on the emails about quarterly planning.”

Gmail Q&A Feature Using Gemini AI: What It Does

With this new feature on Android, users can simply ask about things mentioned in their emails, view emails from specific senders, summarise emails, and even see all the unread messages in their inbox. This time-saving feature is likely to be appreciated by most users, as it eliminates multiple steps and manual searching—especially when workers spend way too much time analysing specific emails about a single topic. This leads to a lot of wasted time and stress. This is where this feature would be handy.

A Big Caveat Regarding Availability

Google says that it has already started rolling out the feature on 29 August, but it may take up to 15 days for the feature to appear for everyone. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, which means it won't be accessible to everyone. You will need to be using Google Workspace with Gemini Business, Enterprise, or Education, or subscribe to Google One AI Premium. So, if you want to enjoy this feature, expect to pay up.

