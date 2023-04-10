Grab amazing discount on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G NOW; price drops to 899 from 16999

You can take home the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with a huge discount and other offers today. The price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 899, here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 10:50 IST
Top 5 Samsung Galaxy phones with big discounts on Amazon-M33 5G, S20 FE 5G, A23 and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: The device with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Emerald Brown is available on Amazon at a discount of 32 percent. Originally priced at Rs. 24999, the phone is currently available for Rs. 16999. You can avail exchange offers too to get further off of up to Rs. 13300. With both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 3699. You can avail bank offers too. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Samsung Galaxy A23: With a discount of 23 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in blue is available for Rs. 18499 against Rs. 23990 on Amazon today. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get further off of up to Rs. 13300. Along with these, bank offers can be availed too. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in cloud mint color option gets a 56 percent discount on Amazon today. The phone with the retail price of Rs. 74990 is currently priced at Rs. 32990. The phone can be availed with the exchange and bank offers too. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 13300 off. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 24999, after receiving a discount of 24 percent. You can get further off of up to Rs. 13300 if you avail the exchange offer. Amazon is offering several bank offers on the phone too. (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at a discount of 38 percent for 52999. Also, your old smartphone can fetch you further off of up to Rs. 13300 if you exchange it. Bank offers can be availed on the phone too. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
View all Images
Know how you can bring the cost of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G down to just Rs. 899. (Samsung)

Phones can be purchased at a much cheaper rate online, if you know where to look. All you need to do is track the price of the phone on several ecommerce websites to grab the best offers. Especially if you want to buy a premium phone. Now, in the latest deal, Flipkart has rolled out amazing offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. The phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be yours for just Rs. 899 against Rs. 23999. Here is how you can grab the offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Price drops to just Rs. 899 on Flipkart

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available on Flipkart at a discount of 29 percent. This means that the phone worth Rs. 23999 can be availed today for Rs. 16999. You will be able to save Rs. 7000 on the phone instantly by purchasing it at a discounted rate. And there is more you can do! You can bring down the cost of the phone further by opting for the exchange and bank offers rolled out on Flipkart.

Your old smartphone in good working condition can fetch you some extra savings on the device. You can exchange it to get further reduction in the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G by up to Rs. 16100. However, you need to note that the reduction in price on exchange completely depends on the model of the smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On opting for both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to as low as Rs. 899. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the device. The offers include- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs.1000 off on SBI Credit Card transactions.

It can be known that the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets a 6.6 FHD+ display, 5000mAH battery, triple rear camera setup with a main camera lens of 50MP and a selfie camera of 8MP.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 10:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets