Grab amazing discount on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G NOW; price drops to 899 from 16999

Phones can be purchased at a much cheaper rate online, if you know where to look. All you need to do is track the price of the phone on several ecommerce websites to grab the best offers. Especially if you want to buy a premium phone. Now, in the latest deal, Flipkart has rolled out amazing offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. The phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be yours for just Rs. 899 against Rs. 23999. Here is how you can grab the offers on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: Price drops to just Rs. 899 on Flipkart

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available on Flipkart at a discount of 29 percent. This means that the phone worth Rs. 23999 can be availed today for Rs. 16999. You will be able to save Rs. 7000 on the phone instantly by purchasing it at a discounted rate. And there is more you can do! You can bring down the cost of the phone further by opting for the exchange and bank offers rolled out on Flipkart.

Your old smartphone in good working condition can fetch you some extra savings on the device. You can exchange it to get further reduction in the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G by up to Rs. 16100. However, you need to note that the reduction in price on exchange completely depends on the model of the smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

On opting for both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to as low as Rs. 899. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the device. The offers include- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs.1000 off on SBI Credit Card transactions.

It can be known that the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G gets a 6.6 FHD+ display, 5000mAH battery, triple rear camera setup with a main camera lens of 50MP and a selfie camera of 8MP.