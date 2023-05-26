Grab an amazing discount on the iPhone 12 Mini! Here’s how

The iPhone 12 Mini was Apple's first ‘Mini' iPhone which incorporated all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12 in a compact 5.4-inch design. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is only a generation behind. In our review, we called it “A fierce, little device” — a small smartphone that is powerful with (almost) no compromises. For the past few days, we have been searching for the best, yet pocketable smartphones that are a good buy in today's time and the iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best options you can go for.

Although it is still priced at a hefty amount, there is a great deal on Flipkart live right now which reduces the price of the smartphone massively.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini, and you can buy it for as low as Rs. 20999. Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

Other offers on iPhone 12

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 20999!

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini buyers can get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.