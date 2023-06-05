Grab iPhone 13 with 11 percent discount ahead of WWDC 2023!

WWDC 2023 is finally here and we're excited to see the changes it brings to Apple's devices, especially iPhones. While early rumours had hinted at iOS 17 being only an incremental update, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that it could bring several ‘nice to have' features, such as a new journaling app, changes to the Control Center, advanced lock screen customization, and more. So, if you want to experience all these new features, then we've found a great deal on the iPhone 13, that is expected to get all the new iOS 17 changes. If you're searching for an iPhone which has good cameras, offers fast performance, and will last a long time, then the iPhone 13 nails down all those criteria.

iPhone 13 has an ace-level performance, gorgeous design, and cameras that let you snap Insta-ready pics just about anywhere. Now, Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has plunged with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce giant has announced a huge discount on it, and you can grab it for a very low price right now. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 61999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct 11 percent discount. To make this deal even better, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

Other offers on iPhone 13

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 33000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. Offers are also valid on other variants of the iPhone 13 too.

B09G99CW2N

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.