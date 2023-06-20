Grab OPPO Reno8T 5G at special price on Flipkart now

Check out the massive discount on OPPO Reno8T 5G on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 19:02 IST
All you need to know about the latest Flipkart offer on OPPO Reno8T 5G.
All you need to know about the latest Flipkart offer on OPPO Reno8T 5G. (Flipkart)
All you need to know about the latest Flipkart offer on OPPO Reno8T 5G.
All you need to know about the latest Flipkart offer on OPPO Reno8T 5G. (Flipkart)

Flipkart is offering 23 percent initial discount on purchase of OPPO Reno8T 5G. The OPPO Reno 8T features 4800mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor. Now, after the discount, you pay just Rs. 29999 instead of Rs. 38999.

Not just the initial discount, but Flipkart is also offering several bank benefits to cut down the price of the smartphone .

Bank Offers

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is offering three different bank offers for buyers who are paying through cards.

1. You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999

2. You can get flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above

3. The third bank offer is flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

Exchange Offer

Along with bank offers, Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal, which will help you to reduce the price of the smartphone even further, depending on the resale value of the old device you trade-in.

On Flipkart you can get up to Rs. 28700 off on the exchange deal. However, what you will get will depend on the condition of your smartphone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 19:02 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Grab OPPO Reno8T 5G at special price on Flipkart now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets