Grab OPPO Reno8T 5G at special price on Flipkart now

Flipkart is offering 23 percent initial discount on purchase of OPPO Reno8T 5G. The OPPO Reno 8T features 4800mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor. Now, after the discount, you pay just Rs. 29999 instead of Rs. 38999.

Not just the initial discount, but Flipkart is also offering several bank benefits to cut down the price of the smartphone .

Bank Offers

Flipkart is offering three different bank offers for buyers who are paying through cards.

1. You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999

2. You can get flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above

3. The third bank offer is flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.

Exchange Offer

Along with bank offers, Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal, which will help you to reduce the price of the smartphone even further, depending on the resale value of the old device you trade-in.

On Flipkart you can get up to Rs. 28700 off on the exchange deal. However, what you will get will depend on the condition of your smartphone.