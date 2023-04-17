Grab Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for as low as 1949; price drops from 28990

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in January 2023 is today available under Amazon's Blockbuster Value Day. The phone has received amazing price drop offers with the help of which the phone can be grabbed under Rs. 2000. All you need to do is opt for the discount and exchange offer. If you want to get the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for Rs. 1949, here are the offer details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price drop on Amazon

Available at a discount of 21 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G worth Rs. 28990 is currently priced at Rs. 22999 on Amazon. For further reduction in the cost of the device, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 21050 off on the phone. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 1949.

Three bank offers are also being offered on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G including- Rs. 2000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features an edge-to-edge 6.6 inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The device gets a 120Hz refresh rate enabling smooth scrolling and fluid screen transitions. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone also sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens.