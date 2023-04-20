Grab this unmissable deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 price has dropped to JUST Rs. 1049; Save Rs. 23950 this way

This awesome Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut lets you save a massive Rs. 23950.

If you are someone who drives a hard bargain and prides themselves on their thriftiness, then you should definitely take a look at this Amazon deal. The Samsung Galaxy M33, which launched in 2022 and features a large 6.6-inch display and a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, is available at a ridiculous price for a limited period. This Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut slashes its retail price from Rs. 24999 to just Rs. 1049. Check below to know how you can take advantage of this deal.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get an amazing price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 28 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 7000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only required to pay Rs. 17999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. But if you are interested in a bigger price reduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

At present, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 16950. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1049. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

What does the Samsung Galaxy M33 offer

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 15:49 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets