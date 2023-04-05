Great deal! Grab 49900 priced iPhone SE 3 at just 17201 this way

iPhones are the first option which comes to mind while scouring the market for premium smartphones. To cater to the consumer who wants premium specs at an affordable price, Apple launched the iPhone SE 3. Although it is considerably more affordable than other iPhones, it still cannot be considered a mid-range smartphone due to its relatively premium price. But an amazing offer is currently live on the iPhone SE 3 on Flipkart! This near-flagship level smartphone can be yours for the price of an entry-level mid-range smartphone.

The iPhone SE 3 is available with amazing exchange and bank offers as well, making it one of the best smartphone deals in the market! So, check out the iPhone SE 3 offer details here.

iPhone SE 3 Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3 is originally priced at Rs. 49900 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has slashed its price. You can buy it right now for just Rs. 17201 on Flipkart!

Flipkart is initially offering the iPhone SE 3 with a hefty discount and you can buy it for just Rs. 32699. You can reduce the cost of the iPhone SE 3 further by availing several other offers that Flipkart is providing.

iPhone SE 3 trade-in offer

The iPhone SE 3 is available through a trade-in offer too on Flipkart. You can get up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

Combining both these offers, the price of the iPhone SE 3 gets reduced to just Rs. 17201, which is the price of a decent mid-range smartphone!

The iPhone SE 3 is available at a stupendous price so it is sure to fly off the shelves. Therefore, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone SE 3 offer on Flipkart before it runs out!