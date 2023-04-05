Great deal! Grab 49900 priced iPhone SE 3 at just 17201 this way

Grab the iPhone SE 3 at a steal price with Flipkart’s discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits! Check out the details of this offer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 05 2023, 15:16 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
Apple
View all Images
Check out this amazing iPhone SE 3 offer on Flipkart. (Apple)

iPhones are the first option which comes to mind while scouring the market for premium smartphones. To cater to the consumer who wants premium specs at an affordable price, Apple launched the iPhone SE 3. Although it is considerably more affordable than other iPhones, it still cannot be considered a mid-range smartphone due to its relatively premium price. But an amazing offer is currently live on the iPhone SE 3 on Flipkart! This near-flagship level smartphone can be yours for the price of an entry-level mid-range smartphone.

The iPhone SE 3 is available with amazing exchange and bank offers as well, making it one of the best smartphone deals in the market! So, check out the iPhone SE 3 offer details here.

iPhone SE 3 Discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE 3 is originally priced at Rs. 49900 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has slashed its price. You can buy it right now for just Rs. 17201 on Flipkart!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering the iPhone SE 3 with a hefty discount and you can buy it for just Rs. 32699. You can reduce the cost of the iPhone SE 3 further by availing several other offers that Flipkart is providing.

iPhone SE 3 trade-in offer

The iPhone SE 3 is available through a trade-in offer too on Flipkart. You can get up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B09V469LJN

Combining both these offers, the price of the iPhone SE 3 gets reduced to just Rs. 17201, which is the price of a decent mid-range smartphone!

The iPhone SE 3 is available at a stupendous price so it is sure to fly off the shelves. Therefore, hurry up and grab this amazing iPhone SE 3 offer on Flipkart before it runs out!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 15:16 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Great deal! Grab 49900 priced iPhone SE 3 at just 17201 this way
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets