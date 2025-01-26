GTA 6 leak suggests major overhaul to Wanted System with new pursuit and evasion mechanics

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have noticed an interesting change in the Wanted system from a recent gameplay leak tied to GTA 6. The latest trailer for the game teased this update, leading some to believe Rockstar Games may be overhauling a core feature of the series.

When Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA 6, it immediately captured the attention of the gaming community. Many speculated on the hidden details within the footage, but one detail, in particular, was missed by most. A sharp-eyed Reddit user identified a possible change to the Wanted system that could have a significant impact on gameplay, GAMINGbible reported.

How the Wanted System Worked Before

In previous GTA titles, the Wanted system is straightforward: commit a crime, earn a single star for minor offences, and progressively accumulate up to five stars as crimes escalate. As the stars increase, so does the intensity of the police pursuit, eventually involving military forces to apprehend the player.

New Elements Introduced in Leaks

However, the leaked footage from GTA 6 suggests this system could undergo a shift. One Reddit user pointed out that the trailer shows a moment where police fail to recognise the suspects, Jason and Lucia, as they flee the crime scene. This suggests that the cops may not immediately have a description of the culprits, potentially altering how players are pursued.

Further leaks provide additional insight into the potential changes. Another leak shows that while robbing a diner, Jason and Lucia see a message indicating that the police have obtained a detailed description of the getaway vehicle. This raises the possibility of a more complex system where law enforcement tracks players based on more than just their behaviour.

Other leaks also suggest that the use of masks could help players evade identification, adding a new layer to the mechanics of evading the law. While these changes are not yet confirmed, they could mark a major shift in how the Wanted system functions, providing a more dynamic and realistic experience for players. Fans will likely learn more details in the coming months, possibly with the release of a second trailer from Rockstar Games.