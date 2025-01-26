GTA 6 leak suggests major overhaul to Wanted System with new pursuit and evasion mechanics

A recent gameplay leak from GTA 6 hints at an intriguing overhaul of the Wanted system, potentially offering a more dynamic and immersive experience for players.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 26 2025, 15:00 IST
Icon
GTA 6 Trailer 2 launch: 5 Exciting revelations fans hope to see
image caption
1/6 New Vehicles Expected in GTA 6 Trailer 2: Rockstar Games may unveil new vehicles in GTA 6 Trailer 2. While the first trailer showed familiar models, the next trailer could introduce new cars, bikes, boats, and helicopters, along with returning vehicles from GTA Online. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 A Second City Might Appear: Fans anticipate the introduction of a second city in GTA 6. The game’s setting in the state of Leonida, along with leaks suggesting Port Gellhorn, could be confirmed in the upcoming trailer, expanding the game's map. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/6 Multiple Protagonists Confirmed: The game is expected to feature two protagonists, a male and a female, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. This could mark the first time a female character takes the lead in the series, following the success of multiple protagonists in GTA 5. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Wanted system
4/6 Lucia’s Partner’s Identity: The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia, but her partner remained unnamed. Reports from development leaks suggest he might be Jason, and the next trailer could reveal his official name, clarifying the second playable character’s role. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Potential Release Date: Currently, GTA 6 is slated for Fall 2025, but fans expect the next trailer to provide a more specific release date. Speculation includes a reveal during Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call on February 6, 2025. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
6/6 As the Fall 2025 release approaches, fans continue to speculate on details to be unveiled in GTA 6 trailer 2. Rockstar Games is expected to provide answers to long-awaited questions, fueling excitement for the game’s launch. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 Wanted system
icon View all Images
A recent gameplay leak hints at a possible overhaul of GTA 6's Wanted system mechanics. (@PlayGTAOnlineV)

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have noticed an interesting change in the Wanted system from a recent gameplay leak tied to GTA 6. The latest trailer for the game teased this update, leading some to believe Rockstar Games may be overhauling a core feature of the series.

When Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA 6, it immediately captured the attention of the gaming community. Many speculated on the hidden details within the footage, but one detail, in particular, was missed by most. A sharp-eyed Reddit user identified a possible change to the Wanted system that could have a significant impact on gameplay, GAMINGbible reported

Also read: No, GTA 5 isn't on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How the Wanted System Worked Before

In previous GTA titles, the Wanted system is straightforward: commit a crime, earn a single star for minor offences, and progressively accumulate up to five stars as crimes escalate. As the stars increase, so does the intensity of the police pursuit, eventually involving military forces to apprehend the player.

Also read: GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban

New Elements Introduced in Leaks

However, the leaked footage from GTA 6 suggests this system could undergo a shift. One Reddit user pointed out that the trailer shows a moment where police fail to recognise the suspects, Jason and Lucia, as they flee the crime scene. This suggests that the cops may not immediately have a description of the culprits, potentially altering how players are pursued.

Further leaks provide additional insight into the potential changes. Another leak shows that while robbing a diner, Jason and Lucia see a message indicating that the police have obtained a detailed description of the getaway vehicle. This raises the possibility of a more complex system where law enforcement tracks players based on more than just their behaviour.

Also read: GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline

Other leaks also suggest that the use of masks could help players evade identification, adding a new layer to the mechanics of evading the law. While these changes are not yet confirmed, they could mark a major shift in how the Wanted system functions, providing a more dynamic and realistic experience for players. Fans will likely learn more details in the coming months, possibly with the release of a second trailer from Rockstar Games.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 15:00 IST
