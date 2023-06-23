Heavy discount on flagship! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a huge price cut

Samsung continues to offer the best Android experience with its Galaxy S series, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes the crown as the best Android smartphone of 2023. In the HT Tech review of the device, we called it ‘Simply fabulous', stating that it is currently the best phone on paper money can buy. Its flagship performance, unique S-Pen features, and great cameras make it stand out as one of Samsung's top offerings. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and the Note series of smartphones.

Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra costs a lot, it can be yours right now at a highly reduced cost, courtesy of discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits on the smartphone announced by Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 149999 as per the Amazon listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for an extremely reduced price. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a massive 17 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 124999. That's not all. You can claim an additional coupon of Rs. 5500 without any hidden terms or conditions, reducing its price to just Rs. 119499!

You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to further lower its price.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can get up to Rs. 32800 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

B0BRSLH4B5-1

You can avail bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as well. Customers can get a flat Rs. 8000 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions and 10 percent off up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.