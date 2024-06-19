 HMD's Nokia inspired skyline smartphone surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 | Mobile News

HMD's Nokia inspired skyline smartphone surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

HMD's new Skyline smartphone, inspired by Lumia designs, appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 8GB RAM, and Android 14 ahead of its rumoured July launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 19 2024, 11:57 IST


HMD's Skyline, a Lumia-inspired device, surfaces on Geekbench with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Android 14. (Representative image) (HMD)

A new device resembling a Nokia Lumia phone has surfaced in recent leaks, allegedly developed by HMD and codenamed Skyline. According to reports, it will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, as indicated by its appearance on Geekbench for initial performance testing.

Geekbench results have revealed key specifications of the device. It features a motherboard identified as "Tomcat" and packs 8GB of RAM alongside an octa-core processor. This chip comprises four cores clocked at 1.96GHz and another four running at 2.40GHz, aligning with expectations for the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

Also read: CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 launching on July 8- Check out what's coming

The operating system onboard will reportedly be Android 14. In terms of performance benchmarks, the device achieved 1027 points in the single-core test and 2857 points in the multi-core test. However, further details from the Geekbench listing remain sparse.

HMD Skyline Smartphone Leaked Features and Capabilities

Earlier leaks had already hinted at other specifications of the HMD Skyline. These include an FHD+ OLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a formidable camera setup. Sources suggest it will feature a 108MP main camera, complemented by an ultra-wide lens and possibly a macro or depth sensor. On the front, there might be a 32MP selfie camera.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch set for June 24: Check out specs, features, price and more

HMD Skyline Smartphone Price and Launch Expectations

Powering the device is rumoured to be a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Additional features include stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP67-rated water and dust resistance. While pricing details remain speculative, reports indicate a potential cost around €520 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Also read: Motorola Razr 50 series and Edge 50 Ultra smartphones to launch in India on June 25: All details

The HMD Skyline is rumoured to debut sometime in July, pending further official announcements to confirm these details.The emergence of this Nokia Lumia-inspired device marks a significant development in the smartphone market, promising robust performance and modern features to potential buyers.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 11:57 IST

