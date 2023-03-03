Holi Days sale knocks down the Samsung Galaxy S22 price to 26999 from 85999

Ahead of the festive season, Samsung has kicked off its Holi sale. The deal comprises an instant cashback, vouchers, and bank cashback. On sale are top-end smartphones as well as foldables. Apart from these, you can get an exchange offer to bring down the prices by a huge amount. If you don't want buy the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series due to its high price, then one of the exciting Holi deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S22, which has seen a massive price cut. You can grab this smartphone worth Rs. 85999 at just Rs. 26999.

What does it offer? In this era, where you can find smartphone displays up to 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display size. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. On top of that, it also takes care of photography with a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it gets a 10MP front camera.

Hence, if you are looking forward to buying this flagship Galaxy S22 model, then you need to act now! Know how to grab it at this low price.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes at a retail price of Rs. 85999 for 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant. However, Samsung's latest sale is offering it at a whopping discount of Rs. 28000. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at just Rs. 52999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 with exchange deal

The Samsung deal works with trade-in credit. Samsung promises to offer a discount of Rs. 31000 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and condition. This will help you to grab the smartphone at just Rs. 26999. However, you should check the available value of your old smartphone first. That means, you may or may not achieve the trade-in value as high as this level.