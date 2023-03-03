    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Holi Days sale knocks down the Samsung Galaxy S22 price to 26999 from 85999

    During the Holi Days Sale, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has seen a whopping price cut. Check the effective price here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 17:17 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    View all Images
    You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 26999 at Samsung Store. Here's how. (Unsplash)

    Ahead of the festive season, Samsung has kicked off its Holi sale. The deal comprises an instant cashback, vouchers, and bank cashback. On sale are top-end smartphones as well as foldables. Apart from these, you can get an exchange offer to bring down the prices by a huge amount. If you don't want buy the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series due to its high price, then one of the exciting Holi deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S22, which has seen a massive price cut. You can grab this smartphone worth Rs. 85999 at just Rs. 26999.

    What does it offer? In this era, where you can find smartphone displays up to 6.8 inches, the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch display size. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. On top of that, it also takes care of photography with a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it gets a 10MP front camera.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Hence, if you are looking forward to buying this flagship Galaxy S22 model, then you need to act now! Know how to grab it at this low price.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut

    Samsung Galaxy S22 comes at a retail price of Rs. 85999 for 8GB RAM and a 128GB storage variant. However, Samsung's latest sale is offering it at a whopping discount of Rs. 28000. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 priced at just Rs. 52999.

    B09SH8JPCJ

    Samsung Galaxy S22 with exchange deal

    The Samsung deal works with trade-in credit. Samsung promises to offer a discount of Rs. 31000 for your old smartphone depending on the brand and condition. This will help you to grab the smartphone at just Rs. 26999. However, you should check the available value of your old smartphone first. That means, you may or may not achieve the trade-in value as high as this level.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 17:17 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Holi Days sale knocks down the Samsung Galaxy S22 price to 26999 from 85999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray