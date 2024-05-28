Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro India launch confirmed: From specs to AI features, know what’s coming

Honor 200 series was launched in China today which included two models: HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro. The company have also confirmed the launch of the smartphone series in India with on-device AI features. With the India launch confirmed, an Htech executive also shared a teaser of the Honor 200 series with several AI features. This is not the only smartphone which is making its way to India as the company is also teasing the launch of Honor Magic 6 Pro in the Indian market. Know what's coming ahead with Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro.

Honor 200 series in India

A teaser video of the Honor 200 series on-device AI was shared on X by an HTech executive named CP Khandelwal. The post mentioned the launch of “Honor 200 5G series,” but it was not confirmed if both the models from the series will make it to India. In terms of on-device AI, Honor did not reveal any specific feature, but shared an image for the India launch which said, “AI that understands you, camera that amaze you.”

The HONOR 200 5G series is coming soon to India. Stay tuned! #Honor2005G #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/digqmEEgvF — CP Khandelwal (@cp_khandelwal) May 27, 2024

Let's have a look at what the Honor 200 series has in store for users based on the specifications announced in China.

Honor 200 specs

The Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Adreno 720 GPU. Honor 200 offers up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage. The Honor 200 features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP portrait telephoto camera with a Sony IMX856 sensor. It is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging.

Honor 200 Pro specs

The Honor 200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4000 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU. The Honor 200 Pro offers up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5200mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging and 66W wireless charging. For photography, it consists of a 50MP main camera OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP portrait telephoto camera with a Sony IMX856 sensor.

