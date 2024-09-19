 Honor 200 Lite 5G with 108MP camera launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more | Mobile News

Honor 200 Lite 5G with 108MP camera launched in India: Check price, specs, availability and more

Honor has launched the 200 Lite 5G in India. This new smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and comes in three colour options. Check what Honor has more in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 19 2024, 17:43 IST
Honor 200 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. (Honor)

Honor has launched its new Honor 200 Lite 5G smartphone in India, the latest iteration to its smartphone series. The device features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor and a 50MP front camera for selfies. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and includes a 4,500mAh battery. The Honor 200 Lite 5G runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0, offering various AI-driven functionalities to enhance user interaction.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Price and Availability in India

Honor 200 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Starting September 27, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon, the Honor website, and selected retail outlets.  Additionally, If you're a SBI cardholder then you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2000, which will lower the price to just Rs. 15,999.

Moreover, Amazon Prime members will have early access to the sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, beginning at midnight on September 26. The Honor 200 Lite 5G comes in three colour options: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Specifications and Features

Honor 200 Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and features a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate, along with TÜV Rheinland certification for flicker-free viewing. The handset is powered by the Dimensity 6080 chipset and the phone offers 8GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion, and 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Honor 200 Lite 5G boasts a 108MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It also has a 50MP front camera that provides high-resolution selfies. The phone also supports 5G connectivity, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and holds SGS 5-star drop resistance certification.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 17:42 IST
Tags:
