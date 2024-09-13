Honor 200 Lite with 108MP camera set to launch in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Honor is preparing to launch the Honor 200 Lite in India on September 19th, following the introduction of the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro earlier this year. The company has announced the launch date and outlined availability details, revealing that the Honor 200 Lite will feature a 108MP camera setup similar to the global model.

Honor 200 Lite: India launch date in India and other key details revealed

The Honor 200 Lite will make its debut at 12 PM IST on September 19th. It will be available for purchase through Honor's official website, Amazon, and various retail stores across India. The device will come in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black colour options.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor 200 Lite will boast a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture. The setup will also include a wide and depth camera with f/2.2 aperture and a macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone will offer several portrait modes, such as 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait. The Honor 200 Lite aims to capture detailed images even in low-light conditions.

For selfies, the device will feature a 50MP front camera with AI wide-angle functionality. The Honor 200 Lite has received SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification, indicating its ability to withstand accidental drops and regular wear and tear. The phone weighs 166 grams.

Specifications for the Honor 200 Lite include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2412 x 1080 resolution, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, accompanied by a 5MP and a 2MP camera. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired charging support.

With the Indian launch imminent, the Honor 200 Lite is expected to carry the same specifications as its global counterpart. The official reveal will clarify whether there are any India-specific modifications to this device.