Honor 400 Lite iPhone-like camera button and colour variants tipped online - Details

The Honor 400 Lite has surfaced online through a retailer listing, which has revealed its design, key specifications, and price ahead of its expected official launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2025, 17:31 IST
Honor 400 Lite
The Honor 400 Lite appears online with design, key features, and pricing details revealed ahead of launch. (Representative image) (Honor)

The Honor 400 Lite has appeared online via a listing from Hungarian retailer Connextion, showing images of the smartphone in three colour variants. While Honor has not yet officially announced the device, the appearance of the phone on a retail platform hints at an imminent launch.

Honor 400 Lite:  Design and Key Features (Leaked)

The phone features a pill-shaped cutout on its display and a dual-camera setup with an LED flash located at the upper-left corner of the rear. The right edge includes a volume rocker, a power button, and an iPhone-style camera button.

Also read: Realme P3 Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and 6000 mAh battery launched in India

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to the listing (via Mobiili.fi), the Honor 400 Lite will have a 6.7-inch display and support 5G connectivity. It will be available in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device will likely come with an OLED display, similar to its predecessor. Additionally, the Honor 400 Lite was spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset and run on Android 15.

The rear camera will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor. However, details regarding the front camera, battery, and charging capabilities are still unavailable.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date, specs tipped: Here's what we know

Honor 400 Lite:  Price and Availability (Rumored)

The device is listed in Black, Silver, and Turquoise colours, with the 8GB+256GB variant priced at 138,280 HUF (~$380). While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, recent leaks suggest that it will be available soon.

Also read: Vivo V50 Lite 4G with 6,500mAh battery and 50MP camera launched: Check price, features and more

In addition to the Honor 400 Lite, Honor is preparing to launch the Honor 400 series for the Chinese market. Leaks indicate the standard Honor 400 will feature a 6.55-inch OLED 1.5K display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Honor 400 Pro could come with a larger 6.69-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 17:31 IST
