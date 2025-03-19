Honor 400 Lite iPhone-like camera button and colour variants tipped online - Details

The Honor 400 Lite has appeared online via a listing from Hungarian retailer Connextion, showing images of the smartphone in three colour variants. While Honor has not yet officially announced the device, the appearance of the phone on a retail platform hints at an imminent launch.

Honor 400 Lite: Design and Key Features (Leaked)

The phone features a pill-shaped cutout on its display and a dual-camera setup with an LED flash located at the upper-left corner of the rear. The right edge includes a volume rocker, a power button, and an iPhone-style camera button.

According to the listing (via Mobiili.fi), the Honor 400 Lite will have a 6.7-inch display and support 5G connectivity. It will be available in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device will likely come with an OLED display, similar to its predecessor. Additionally, the Honor 400 Lite was spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset and run on Android 15.

The rear camera will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor. However, details regarding the front camera, battery, and charging capabilities are still unavailable.

Honor 400 Lite: Price and Availability (Rumored)

The device is listed in Black, Silver, and Turquoise colours, with the 8GB+256GB variant priced at 138,280 HUF (~$380). While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, recent leaks suggest that it will be available soon.

In addition to the Honor 400 Lite, Honor is preparing to launch the Honor 400 series for the Chinese market. Leaks indicate the standard Honor 400 will feature a 6.55-inch OLED 1.5K display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Honor 400 Pro could come with a larger 6.69-inch OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.