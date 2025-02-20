Honor 400 Lite key features and design tipped via Google Play Console listing: Here’s what to expect

Honor is set to launch the Honor 400 Lite, with new details about its chipset, design, and RAM emerging through a Google Play Console listing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 14:15 IST

Honor 400 Lite’s specifications, design, and key features are revealed through a Google Play Console listing. (Htech)

Honor is set to expand its lineup with the launch of the Honor 400 series, which includes the upcoming Honor 400 Lite. This device has recently surfaced on the Google Play Console, revealing some essential details about its chipset, RAM, and design. Notably, the Honor 300 series did not feature a ‘Lite' version, making the Honor 400 Lite the successor to the Honor 200 Lite, which was launched in April of the previous year.

The Google Play Console listing (via 91Mobiles) has confirmed several technical details and offers a glimpse of the phone's design to help us anticipate what the device will bring to the table. 

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series price and other key features tipped online ahead of March 4 launch- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Honor 400 Lite: Key specifications revealed in the listing

The Honor 400 Lite, identified by the model number ABR-NX1, will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset. This processor is equipped with two Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. This chipset, also seen in the Moto G55 and Redmi Note 14, aims to provide a balance of performance and power efficiency, making it suitable for regular tasks and light gaming.

The device will come with 8GB of RAM, with the possibility of a 12GB version, following the Honor 200 Lite's configuration options. On the software side, the Honor 400 Lite will ship with Android 15 out of the box, ensuring an updated experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC launched in India: Check price, features and more

The Google Play Console also includes a render of the Honor 400 Lite, which shows a design similar to its predecessor. The phone maintains the pill-shaped cutout in the display and retains similar bezels, though these may be slimmer than depicted in the render.

Honor 200 Lite Recap

Though the full specifications of the Honor 400 Lite remain undisclosed, we can make guesses based on its predecessor. The Honor 200 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The pill-shaped cutout also houses a 50MP selfie camera.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

Additionally, the Honor 200 Lite is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 35W wired charging. Given the current trend of utilising high-density Si/C batteries, it is likely that the Honor 400 Lite will feature a slightly larger battery capacity.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 14:15 IST
