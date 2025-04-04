Honor 400 Lite with 108MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC launched - All details

Honor has launched the 400 Lite in select global markets. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, a 108MP camera and a 5,230mAh battery.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2025, 13:41 IST
Honor 400 Lite
Honor 400 Lite smartphone launched in select global markets. (Honor)

Honor has introduced the 400 Lite, its newest smartphone, in select global markets. This device replaces the Honor 200 Lite 5G, as the current Honor 300 series does not feature a Lite model. The 400 Lite is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC. It also offers a dual rear camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, a 5,230mAh battery, and an IP65-rated design, making it a solid contender in its segment.

Honor 400 Lite: Specifications and Features

The Honor 400 Lite supports dual-SIM (Nano) functionality and runs on Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, delivering a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. The display supports 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Under the hood, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, with options for 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Also read: Trump tariffs could skyrocket iPhone prices by 40%: Here's how much it may impact your pockets

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For photography, the Honor 400 Lite features a 108MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options include 5G NR, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS. It also comes with various sensors, including an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Also read: Samsung delays Galaxy S25 Edge launch again: Know what's behind the sudden change?

The device is also built to withstand water and dust with its IP65 rating, and it holds an SGS five-star drop resistance certification. With AI-powered features like AI Erase, AI Painting, and AI Translate, the Honor 400 Lite enhances the user experience. The smartphone also supports 35W fast charging for its 5,230mAh battery.

Also read: Xiaomi 15 now available for purchase in India: Check sale offers, price, availability and more

Honor 400 Lite: Pricing and Availability

The Honor 400 Lite is available in Hungary starting at FT 1,09,999 (approximately Rs. 25,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes in three colour options: Marrs Green, Velvet Black, and Velvet Grey. The pricing for the 12GB RAM variant remains unannounced.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 13:41 IST
Honor 400 Lite with 108MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC launched - All details
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets