Honor Magic 7 series set to launch on October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to unveil on this date- All details

Honor has announced the upcoming launch of the Magic 7 series, the successor to the Magic 6 lineup. Scheduled for unveiling in China on October 30, the series will consist of a base model and a Pro variant. The company confirmed this news through a post on Weibo. In a related development, Honor will introduce MagicOS 9.0, its new user interface based on Android 15, on October 23, indicating that the Magic 7 devices might ship with this updated software.

While official details about the Magic 7 series remain limited, various specifications have emerged through leaks. Anticipated features suggest that the series will continue the trend set by its predecessor, with notable improvements in performance and display quality. Honor is also set to release the Honor X60 series and the Honor Tablet GT Pro on October 16, showcasing its commitment to innovation across its product range.

Honor Magic 7 Pro: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Regarding the expected specifications for the Honor Magic 7 Pro, sources indicate it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage technology. These enhancements will likely boost the device's overall speed and efficiency, catering to power users.

The Pro variant is expected to showcase a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED display, characterised by quad-curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. This advanced screen will likely support features aimed at enhancing visual comfort and performance, including Honor's eye protection technology and 8T LTPO technology.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is rumoured to house a triple rear camera system. This setup may include a 50MP primary sensor from OmniVision, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a third sensor, which could either be a 50MP Sony IMX882 with a periscope telephoto lens or a more advanced 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. For selfies, the device might feature a 50MP front camera in conjunction with a 3D depth sensor, catering to photography enthusiasts.

Battery life remains a critical aspect for smartphones today, and the Honor Magic 7 Pro may integrate a 5,800mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Additionally, security features are expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 2D face recognition system. The device might also feature an IP68 or IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.