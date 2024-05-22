Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon- Know what HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is planning

In February, Honor showcased the Magic V2 foldable smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The smartphone is powered by a powerful chipset and gives tough competition to other foldable devices in the market. Now, the HTech CEO Madhav Sheth hints at an India launch for the Magic V2 foldable series. On the other hand, a tipster also revealed that the company is working on launching a Magic V Flip foldable smartphone. Know what's coming.

Honor Magic series foldable

HTech CEO Madhav Sheth shared a sceptical X post which hinted that the the Honor Magic series may debut in India very soon. The post included the image of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro image along with the dimensions. In the caption, Madhav first mentions “Confidence or Naiveté?" and later he said, “Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality.”

With Madhav mocking on Vivo, it is speculated that Honor may also announce the Honor Magic series foldable which includes the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR in India sometime soon in India. However, there is no clear confirmation of when the foldable smartphone will be announced.

In other news, Honor is also speculated to be working on a Clamshell foldable model. A Tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo claiming that the Honor Magic V Flip foldable may be in the works with a massive cover display and battery.

Honor Magic series specs

Both Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In terms of display size, the smartphone features a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch OLED main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The Honor Magic V2 RSR also comes in a Porsche-inspired design. However, it is unclear if these exact features will also be announced in India. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what's coming for the Indian smartphone market.

