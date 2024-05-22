 Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon- Know what HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is planning | Mobile News

Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon- Know what HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is planning

HTech CEO Madhav Sheth hints at a potential launch for the Honor Magic series foldable in India, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 22 2024, 08:06 IST
Icon
Discover HONOR's latest innovations: CHOICE Watch, X9b 5G smartphone, 90 5G flagship, and Earbuds X5
Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon
1/5 1. HONOR CHOICE Watch:This watch offers a sleek design with a large display, built-in GPS, and safety features like SOS calling. It seamlessly connects to your smartphone via the HONOR Health App, providing access to health monitoring features such as SpO₂ and stress monitoring, sleep quality tracking, and a wide range of sports modes. With 5ATM water resistance, it's suitable for swimming and outdoor activities. The vibrant AMOLED display ensures a clear viewing experience, while the long battery life and customizable wristbands add to its appeal. Available for purchase for 5,999. 
image caption
2/5 2. HONOR X9b 5G:This smartphone boasts India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display, offering durability and splash resistance. It features a massive battery, vibrant colors, and performance powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The triple camera system, including a 108MP main camera, ensures high-quality photos and videos. Available at an MOP of Rs. 25,999, with an exciting offer for ICICI Bank users and a complimentary Charger worth 699 as an introductory offer.
image caption
3/5 3. HONOR 90 5G:Featuring a Quad-curved Floating display, this smartphone offers a camera setup with a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP selfie camera. It provides a smooth transition between cameras and boasts industry-leading display technology for an immersive viewing experience. With a powerful battery and clean software experience, it offers flagship-level performance. Available in two storage variants at competitive prices, with exclusive offers on Amazon.
image caption
4/5 4. HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5:These earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality with active noise cancellation and dual-microphone ENC for clearer calls. They offer a long battery life of up to 35 hours and prioritize comfort with a lightweight design. With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and low latency, they enhance the gaming experience. Available for purchase for 1,999, they are dust and water-resistant with an IP54 rating.  
image caption
5/5 5. Promotional Offers:Each product comes with exciting promotional offers, including discounts for specific bank users, complimentary accessories, and warranty plans for added peace of mind. These offers add value to the overall purchase experience, making HONOR products an attractive choice for consumers.
Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon
icon View all Images
Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR may debut in India soon, know what’s coming. (Honor)

In February, Honor showcased the Magic V2 foldable smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The smartphone is powered by a powerful chipset and gives tough competition to other foldable devices in the market. Now, the HTech CEO Madhav Sheth hints at an India launch for the Magic V2 foldable series. On the other hand, a tipster also revealed that the company is working on launching a Magic V Flip foldable smartphone. Know what's coming. 

Also read: Honor Pad 9 launched in India

You may be interested in

12% OFF
Realme 9 5G SE
  • Starry Glow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹18,490₹20,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹14,499₹16,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,299
Check details
20% OFF
Honor 10 Lite 32GB
  • Midnight Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹11,999₹14,999
Buy now

Honor Magic series foldable 

HTech CEO Madhav Sheth shared a sceptical X post which hinted that the the Honor Magic series may debut in India very soon. The post included the image of the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro image along with the dimensions. In the caption, Madhav first mentions “Confidence or Naiveté?" and later he said, “Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality.” 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Honor X9b review

With Madhav mocking on Vivo, it is speculated that Honor may also announce the Honor Magic series foldable which includes the Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR in India sometime soon in India. However, there is no clear confirmation of when the foldable smartphone will be announced. 

In other news, Honor is also speculated to be working on a Clamshell foldable model. A Tipster who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo claiming that the Honor Magic V Flip foldable may be in the works with a massive cover display and battery.

Also read: Honor Choice Watch Review

Honor Magic series specs

Both Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR are powered by the  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In terms of display size, the smartphone features a 6.43-inch OLED cover display and a 7.92-inch OLED main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The Honor Magic V2 RSR also comes in a Porsche-inspired design. However, it is unclear if these exact features will also be announced in India. Therefore, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what's coming for the Indian smartphone market. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 May, 08:06 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s24 fe launching soon in india! check expected specs, features, more iphone 16 display production to start next month: check expected launch date, specs, more vivo x fold 3 pro launch in india: key specs confirmed with ai features [exclusive] iphone 17 ultra: how apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iphone x in 2017 google pixel 8a alternatives: from oneplus 12r to nothing phone 2a, check best devices 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list samsung galaxy f55 5g launch in india delayed; new date announced: details iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999?
Home Mobile Mobile News Honor Magic series foldables may launch in India soon- Know what HTech CEO Madhav Sheth is planning
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction

Google Photos is testing a new 'Collections' redesign: A mixed reaction
ASUS unveils 2024 gaming lineup featuring TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16- All details

ASUS unveils 2024 gaming lineup featuring TUF Gaming A15 and ROG Strix G16- All details
gaming earbuds

Gaming earbuds: Top 10 picks to enhance your audio adventure
Smartwatch

10 Best smartwatches under Rs.700 for kids: Check cool and trendy picks
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets