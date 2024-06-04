 Honor Magic V Flip launch confirmed on June 13- Check out expected specs, features, more | Mobile News

Honor is gearing up to introduce its first flip foldable phone, the Magic V Flip, at a Technology Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, on June 13. The device will be available in three colors and features a large cover screen, significant battery capacity, and various storage options.

| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 07:12 IST
Honor's Magic V Flip
Honor's Magic V Flip, set to launch on June 13, features a sizeable cover screen with dual camera cutouts and an LED flash positioned at the bottom half. (Honor)

Honor is set to unveil its first flip foldable phone, the Magic V Flip, on Thursday, June 13. The launch will take place at a dedicated Technology Fashion Show event in Shanghai, China, starting at 7:30 PM local time.

 Key Features and Specifications

The Magic V Flip will be available in three color options: Camellia White, Champagne Pink, and Iris Black. Official images released by Honor showcase the device's design, including a sizeable cover screen rumored to measure over 4 inches diagonally. The cover screen features two cutouts for the cameras, with an LED flash placed on the bottom half of the device, deviating from the common placement next to the camera sensors.

In terms of storage, the Magic V Flip will come in three configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage. This information is confirmed by the listings on Honor China's official webstore, where early reservations for the device are already being accepted.

 Certification and Additional Specs

The Honor Magic V Flip has received certification from China's 3C agency, confirming 66W fast charging capabilities. Previous certifications have revealed that the device will house a 4,500 mAh battery, the largest battery cell in any flip phone to date. Additionally, the phone is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, though detailed specifications of other camera sensors have not been disclosed.

With the upcoming launch of the Magic V Flip, Honor is stepping into the competitive market of foldable phones. The device's notable features, such as its large cover screen, substantial battery, and multiple storage options, highlight Honor's efforts to cater to tech enthusiasts looking for innovative designs and high-performance specifications. The official unveiling on June 13 will provide further insights into the full capabilities of the Magic V Flip.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 07:12 IST
