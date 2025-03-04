Honor Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra unveiled at MWC: Check features, price and more

Honor has introduced two new devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, bringing the Pad V9 tablet and the Watch 5 Ultra to global markets. The tablet offers a high-resolution display and powerful performance, while the smartwatch includes advanced health-tracking features and a durable design.

Honor Pad V9: Specifications and Price

After its initial launch in China, the Honor Pad V9 is now available globally. It features an 11.5-inch OLED display with a 2800 × 1840 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR Vivid support. The panel offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a pixel density of 274 PPI. The display also supports the P3 color gamut.

The tablet runs on a 4nm Octa Core Dimensity 8350 Elite chipset with Mali G615 GPU and operates on Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera has a 13MP sensor with Auto Focus, while the front camera features an 8MP sensor with Fixed Focus. The primary camera can record in 4K resolution.

A dual-cell battery system with a total capacity of 10,100 mAh powers the device, supporting 66W fast charging. The tablet is 6.1mm thick and weighs 475 grams. It includes eight speakers for enhanced audio output. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Honor Pad V9 is priced at EUR 449.90 (approximately ₹40,000) and is available in Europe and the UK. It is expected to launch in other regions, including India, soon.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra: Specifications

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra introduces new durability and health-monitoring features. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and includes a Free Diving Mode that supports depths of up to 40 meters. The watch runs on a 480mAh battery, offering up to 15 days of usage on a single charge.

The smartwatch features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution. The screen, protected by sapphire glass, supports a variable refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The always-on display function keeps essential information visible without requiring activation.

For health tracking, the Watch 5 Ultra includes over 100 sports modes, along with sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring. It also features ECG tracking for real-time heart health insights. The Healthy Morning Report provides a summary of the previous day's health metrics.

Honor has not yet revealed the pricing for the Watch 5 Ultra.