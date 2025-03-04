Honor Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra unveiled at MWC: Check features, price and more

Honor has introduced the Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra at MWC 2025. Know what these new devices bring to the global market.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 04 2025, 09:20 IST
Icon
Honor Choice Watch set to go on sale- Know what this smartwatch offers
Honor Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra unveiled at MWC
1/5 The Honor Choice Watch is set to release on March 4th, 2024 and it boasts a sleek design and comes in Black and White color variants.
image caption
2/5 Priced at Rs. 6,499, with an introductory discount of Rs. 500, the smartwatch becomes even more enticing at Rs. 5,999. It will be made available for purchase on the brand's website, Amazon.in, and select mainline stores. 
image caption
3/5 Key features include a spacious 1.95-inch AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in multi-system GNSS for precise positioning, one-click SOS Bluetooth calling, and an impressive 12-day battery life with continuous sleep monitoring. 
image caption
4/5 The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant, suitable for water activities, and seamlessly connects to smartphones via the HONOR Health app, offering personalized workout modules and stress monitoring for comprehensive health tracking. 
image caption
5/5 C P Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint Managing Director at HTech, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the Honor Choice Watch's swimproof durability, SOS calling feature, and the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to address user needs with innovative solutions.
Honor Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra unveiled at MWC
icon View all Images
Honor has unveiled the Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra at MWC 2025. (Honor)

Honor has introduced two new devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, bringing the Pad V9 tablet and the Watch 5 Ultra to global markets. The tablet offers a high-resolution display and powerful performance, while the smartwatch includes advanced health-tracking features and a durable design.

Honor Pad V9: Specifications and Price

After its initial launch in China, the Honor Pad V9 is now available globally. It features an 11.5-inch OLED display with a 2800 × 1840 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR Vivid support. The panel offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a pixel density of 274 PPI. The display also supports the P3 color gamut.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Vivo X200 Pro
  • Titanium Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹94,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: MWC 2025: Upcoming smartphone launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and more to watch out for

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The tablet runs on a 4nm Octa Core Dimensity 8350 Elite chipset with Mali G615 GPU and operates on Android 15 with MagicOS 9.0. It includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The rear camera has a 13MP sensor with Auto Focus, while the front camera features an 8MP sensor with Fixed Focus. The primary camera can record in 4K resolution.

A dual-cell battery system with a total capacity of 10,100 mAh powers the device, supporting 66W fast charging. The tablet is 6.1mm thick and weighs 475 grams. It includes eight speakers for enhanced audio output. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro prices revealed ahead of official launch in India - All details

The Honor Pad V9 is priced at EUR 449.90 (approximately 40,000) and is available in Europe and the UK. It is expected to launch in other regions, including India, soon.

Honor Watch 5 Ultra: Specifications

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra introduces new durability and health-monitoring features. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and includes a Free Diving Mode that supports depths of up to 40 meters. The watch runs on a 480mAh battery, offering up to 15 days of usage on a single charge.

Also read: Prowatch X review: Budget-friendly option from Lava for everyday fitness tracking

The smartwatch features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 resolution. The screen, protected by sapphire glass, supports a variable refresh rate of up to 60Hz. The always-on display function keeps essential information visible without requiring activation.

Also read: Noise Master buds tuned by Bose with 44-hour battery life launched in India: Check price, features and more

For health tracking, the Watch 5 Ultra includes over 100 sports modes, along with sleep, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring. It also features ECG tracking for real-time heart health insights. The Healthy Morning Report provides a summary of the previous day's health metrics.

Honor has not yet revealed the pricing for the Watch 5 Ultra.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 09:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Honor Pad V9 tablet and Watch 5 Ultra unveiled at MWC: Check features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke
GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details
GTA 5 Online

Rockstar Games drops surprise GTA 5 Online March update pre-load, but only for certain PC players
GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 fans predict trailer 2 release date after Borderlands 4 announcement raises speculation

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets