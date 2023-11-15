Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island

The wait for Honor smartphone enthusiasts is going to be over soon. The much-anticipated Honor 100 series is gearing up for the launch on November 23. This Chinese smartphone maker's lineup comprises of Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. Various speculations and rumors have been circulating around the specifications and price of this Honor smartphone lineup. Let's take a deep dive into what can be expected from this smartphone series.

Honor 100 series rumored specifications

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, speculations suggest that the Honor 100 will boast a 50 MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a distinctive camera island. The Honor 100 Pro is rumored to be coupled with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Notably, the Honor 90 Pro, its predecessor, consisted of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Rumors suggest that this series will come with an OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and high-frequency dimming for eye protection. The Honor 100 is said to house a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Both models are rumored to pack a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Honor 100 series design

According to the 91Mobiles report, both the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro showcase narrow bezels and slightly curved edges. The vanilla model will come with a center-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter, while the Pro variant flaunts a dual-camera setup in a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout. The Honor 100 will be released in a White colour, with a gradient design. The report further suggests that the Honor 100 Pro will come with an oval-shaped camera module on the back side to mount triple camera sensors and an LED flash.

Honor 100 series price expectations

The number series of Honor is usually for the mid-range market. The price of the Honor 100 series is expected to start from Rs. 39990. However, it is still unclear. Please keep in mind that the provided information is based on speculations and rumors. You will have to wait till the official launch for more details. Honor fans are eagerly waiting for more teasers and the unveiling of official specs and pricing for the Honor 100 series.

