Honor X60 series set to launch on October 16: Check anticipated specs, features and more

Honor has confirmed that the X60 series will launch in China on October 16, with details about the base model starting to emerge online.

Honor X60 series is set to launch on October 16 in china with key details of base model leaked online. (Representative image) (Honor)

Honor has confirmed that the X60 series will debut in China on October 16. While the company has not shared additional details about the new phones, speculation has begun regarding the series' variants, design, and specifications. The standard Honor X60 is anticipated to replace the Honor X50, which launched in July 2023.

The launch announcement appeared in an official post on Weibo, though Honor did not specify how many models will be included in the X60 series. More information about the lineup may emerge in the days leading up to the launch.

Honor X60: Specifications and Features (Expected) 

Recent leaks suggest that the base model, Honor X60, may feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The leak included a screenshot of the device's "About" page, showcasing its slim bezels and a centred hole-punch front camera.

Reports indicate that the Honor X60 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the device may support 12GB of virtual RAM and offer 256GB of internal storage. It is likely to run on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.

For photography, the Honor X60 may include a 108-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.75 aperture, while the front camera could feature an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, similar to the Honor X50's camera system.

Battery and charging specifications may mirror those of the previous model, potentially including a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging. The phone's dimensions could be around 8mm in thickness and weigh approximately 189g.

Honor X50 GT Specifications

For context, the Honor X50 GT offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved OLED display with a resolution of 2,652 x 1,200 pixels. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, with PWM dimming at 1,920Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz. Peak brightness can reach up to 1,200 nits, and HDR10 compatibility is included.

Honor X50 GT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. The device supports up to 16GB of RAM and offers a maximum storage capacity of 1TB. It runs on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.2.

For photography, the Honor X50 GT features a 108MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the back, while the front camera includes an 8MP sensor. The dual rear camera system is complemented by a dual LED flash unit.

