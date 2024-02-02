 HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance | Mobile News

HONOR X9b unveils a new frontier in smartphone durability and display brilliance

Discover the groundbreaking features of the HONOR X9b, setting a new standard with Ultra-Bounce anti-drop technology, innovative eye-care features, and an ultra-clear display for an unparalleled user experience.

In a statement, the company says experience a new era in smartphone technology with the HONOR X9b – where durability meets brilliance.
The upcoming HONOR X9b smartphone promises a new era of durability and reliability in smartphones, surpassing expectations in quality and brilliance. With an innovative Ultra-Bounce 360° anti-drop resistance and cutting-edge cushioning technology, this device aims to redefine ruggedness in the smartphone market.

The HONOR X9b holds the title of being the first in the industry to receive a Five-Star Overall Drop Resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS, the company said. This certification emphasizes the smartphone's preparedness for unfavorable scenarios, such as accidental drops, showcasing HONOR's commitment to delivering reliable and durable devices. This addition to the Xb series reflects HONOR's dedication to innovating display quality brilliance, ensuring users experience excellence in every aspect of their smartphone usage.

The Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display of the HONOR X9b provides outstanding durability and stability. Its shock-absorbing structure offers impressive resistance to drops up to 1.5 meters, ensuring 360° protection on all six faces and four corners, even on hard surfaces like marble. The three-layer protective structure, featuring partial reinforcement, surrounding buffer, and sealing protection, incorporates an innovative low-modulus cushioning material with micron-level gaps, absorbing impacts effectively.

Prioritizing user well-being, the HONOR X9b introduces features like 1920 Hz PWM Dimming Technology with hardware-level low-blue light. This technology minimizes eye fatigue by eliminating noticeable flickering and reducing the risk of discomfort. Dynamic Dimming, mimicking natural light rhythm, helps alleviate eye fatigue, while the Circadian Night Display technology filters out harmful blue light for enhanced sleep quality during nighttime usage.

The smartphone's Ultra-Clear Display boasts a 6.78-inch screen with a 120Hz panel, supporting a remarkable 1.5K resolution, 1.07 billion colors, and 100% DCI-P3. This ensures smooth, sharp, and detailed visuals, adapting to the user's activities with its dynamic refresh rate.

In summary, the HONOR X9b combines durability, reliability, and brilliance to offer an unparalleled user experience, setting a new standard for rugged and feature-rich smartphones.

