    Hot deal! Google Pixel 6a can be yours for just 9000 after price drops from a high of 43999

    With the help of this amazing deal, the price of the Google Pixel 6a has dropped to Rs. 9000 on Flipkart today. Don't miss the deal, check offer details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 12:24 IST
    Google Pixel 6a
    Google Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart for Rs. 9000. Here is how. (Unsplash)
    Google Pixel 6a
    Google Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart for Rs. 9000. Here is how. (Unsplash)

    A feature rich smartphone under Rs. 9000 is something unbelievable. But, this is what has happened with the Google Pixel 6a. The device is available with tempting offers on Flipkart. With the help of the discount and exchange offer the price of the Google Pixel 6a can come down to under Rs. 9000 from its retail price of Rs. 43999. This means that you can grab a feature rich premium phone at a very cheap rate. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

    Google Pixel 6a price drop on Flipkart

    The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a can be availed for Rs. 8999 today on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a discount of 31 percent on the device. After the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 43999. Flipkart is also providing other offers with the help of which you can bring the cost of the phone under Rs. 9000.

    If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 21000 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 8999.

    There are several bank offers which can be availed too. Some of the bank offers include- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. You can also get Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card transactions.

    The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.

    In order to avail the Google Pixel 6a at discounted rate, all you need to do is visit Flipkart, select the device, opt for the exchange offer if you want, and proceed to make payment. Bank offers can be applied at the time of making payment.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 12:24 IST
