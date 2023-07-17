Hot Deal! Google Pixel 6a price cut from Rs. 43999 to Rs. 25999; Check all details here

Want to get a new smartphone at an exclusive price? Then check this Flipkart deal and know how to save maximum amount on Purchase of the Google Pixel 6a.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 15:50 IST
iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: Fan of iPhone? Look no place else! iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 61999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 2000 bank offers and up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer. With an A15 Bionic chipset and 12MP dual camera setup, the phone is worth it.  (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: One of the most highlighted deals during the Flipkart sale, Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 29999 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 74999. Moreover, you can opt for up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer to further decrease the price. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 6a: Launched at Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 6a is now available with a flat 31% discount during the sale. You can nab it for just Rs. 27999. Plus, bank offers and exchange deal.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S22
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung Galaxy S22 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 50229 against Flipkart's earlier price listing at Rs. 85999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and boasts a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP camera setup at the back.  (Samsung)
Google Pixel 7
5/5 Google Pixel 7: The flagship Google Pixel 7 price has now dropped under Rs. 50000. Yes, during the sale, you can find it for just Rs. 49999. Moreover, there is Rs. 1000 benefit on SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 31000 off via exchange offer.  (Google)
Google Pixel 6a
View all Images
All you need to know about the Google Pixel 6a deal on Flipkart. (Google)

If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone at affordable rates , then know that Flipkart is offering a hefty discount on Google Pixel 6a. Before you get to know about the deal in detail, check out the amazing Pixel 6a specs.

Google Pixel 6a specs:

The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, The smartphone gets a 6.14-inch full HD+ display, single camera setup, and more. It also sports a 4410 mAh Battery. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience. This product is available in two different standard colour options that - Charcoal, Chalk.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Discount:

Flipkart is offering a 40 percent initial discount on Google Pixel 6a. With the initial discount available you can save up to Rs.18000. The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at Flipkart for just Rs. 25999 instead of Rs. 43999.

Exchange Deal:

If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get a further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the discounted rate of the phone.

Bank Offers:

Flipkart is also offering several bank offers, which will help you to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of the bank offers available:

1. 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above

2. Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999

3. 5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.500, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above

4. And several more bank offers are available which you can check on Flipkart.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 15:49 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Hot Deal! Google Pixel 6a price cut from Rs. 43999 to Rs. 25999; Check all details here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets