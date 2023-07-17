Hot Deal! Google Pixel 6a price cut from Rs. 43999 to Rs. 25999; Check all details here

If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone at affordable rates , then know that Flipkart is offering a hefty discount on Google Pixel 6a. Before you get to know about the deal in detail, check out the amazing Pixel 6a specs.

Google Pixel 6a specs:

The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, The smartphone gets a 6.14-inch full HD+ display, single camera setup, and more. It also sports a 4410 mAh Battery. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience. This product is available in two different standard colour options that - Charcoal, Chalk.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Discount:

Flipkart is offering a 40 percent initial discount on Google Pixel 6a. With the initial discount available you can save up to Rs.18000. The Google Pixel 6a is currently available at Flipkart for just Rs. 25999 instead of Rs. 43999.

Exchange Deal:

If you have an older smartphone in good working condition, you can use it to get a further reduction in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the discounted rate of the phone.

Bank Offers:

Flipkart is also offering several bank offers, which will help you to further reduce the price of the smartphone. Here is the list of the bank offers available:

1. 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above

2. Flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999

3. 5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.500, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above

4. And several more bank offers are available which you can check on Flipkart.