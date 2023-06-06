Hot deal! iPhone 11 price cut on Amazon is truly amazing

Here is an amazing opportunity to get the iPhone 11 priced at an affordable level.

Updated on: Jun 06 2023, 11:05 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone 11
View all Images
This iPhone deal is affordable! You can get iPhone 11 under Rs. 40000. (Unsplash)

Apple has just previewed its upcoming iOS 17 software update at WWDC 2023 keynote. What makes it exciting are a plethora of new features and enhancements that are set to hit all eligible iPhones soon. From a slew of Messages features to an improved autocorrect feature and a whole new Journal app – iOS 17 has truly aimed to improve the overall iPhone experience. What's more interesting is that 2019's iPhone 11 is eligible for the latest iOS 17 version and the handset is now available at an affordable price.

This means you will be able to get all the necessary and latest upgrades inside as well as experience the Apple ecosystem in an affordable manner with iPhone 11. Wondering how much it will cost you? Read on to know about this deal in detail.

iPhone 11 price cut

According to Amazon's price listing, the original iPhone 11 price is Rs. 49900 for a 64GB storage variant. But with the Amazon deal, the iPhone 11 has seen a price cut of a flat 18 percent. That means you can get it at Rs. 40999 without worrying about any card offers and exchange deals. However, to sweeten the deal and make it more affordable, a range of card and cashback offers are available.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Card offers: By using an HDFC Bank Card, you will be eligible to obtain a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on EMI transactions of minimum purchase value Rs. 40000. That means, you will be able to reduce the price to just Rs. 37999.

B08L8C1NJ3

Exchange offer: Additionally, Amazon has introduced an exchange deal that offers up to Rs. 22800 when trading in an old smartphone. However, it is important to verify if your phone is eligible for trade-in and the amount of discount you can get through the exchange deal. The exchange value will depend on the resale value of your smartphone. So, it's important for your old phone to be in working condition.

iPhone 11: What it has to offer

iPhone 11 packs 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP wide Cameras along with a 12 MP front camera and an A13 Bionic Chip Processor. However, you should note that it doesn't come with 5G service. Hence, if you are looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, then you should check for an alternative phone.

