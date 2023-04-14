Hot deal! iPhone 13 price crashes to 31749 from 69900 during Flipkart Summer Saver Days

Flipkart is hosting its Summer Saver Days sale with an aim of providing products at discounted prices. The sale, which will be live till April 17th, is featuring several products, including smartphones at an insanely low price. Among these deals, the iPhone 13 just witnessed a significantly large price cut.

This Flipkart deal will help you to grab the iPhone 13 under Rs. 40000. During Flipkart's Summer Saver Days sale, the e-commerce major has already announced a whopping discount on a bunch of iPhones. So, check out this interesting deal on iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 price cut

Right now, the discounted price of the iPhone 13 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 58999, which is a flat Rs. 10901 off against its listed price of Rs. 69900. However, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1000 with Flipkart Axis Credit Card and Axis Credit Card. This will automatically cut the price of the iPhone 13 or even more! This is a perfect deal for you, in case you are not considering trading in an old smartphone.

However, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then Flipkart has this impressive deal during the sale. On Flipkart, get an enormous discount worth up to Rs. 26250 while exchanging an old, working smartphone. This will drop the price to just Rs. 31749, including the bank offers.

To be specific, this will be the maximum discount that you can avail of while exchanging some selective models. The discounted price may vary depending on the model that you are trading in. Hence, we suggest checking for all available bank offers and available discounts on your old smartphone to get a maximum discount before making the deal final.

iPhone 13: Why you should buy

At this discounted price, you will be able to experience the fast performance of the A15 Bionic chip with a 4-core GPU powering the iPhone 13. Not just that, it features better cameras and better battery life than its predecessor. For photography, it gets a dual-camera setup, each of 12MP. On top of these, the upcoming major update of iOS 17 will bring even more new features to it.