Hot deal! iPhone 13 price crashes to 31749 from 69900 during Flipkart Summer Saver Days

Flipkart's Summer Saver Days sale is live for a limited period. If you are looking for a premium phone, then you should check out this iPhone 13 deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 21:52 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
View all Images
The iPhone 13 can be purchased for under Rs. 40000 during the Flipkart sale. Here’s how. (Pexels)

Flipkart is hosting its Summer Saver Days sale with an aim of providing products at discounted prices. The sale, which will be live till April 17th, is featuring several products, including smartphones at an insanely low price. Among these deals, the iPhone 13 just witnessed a significantly large price cut.

This Flipkart deal will help you to grab the iPhone 13 under Rs. 40000. During Flipkart's Summer Saver Days sale, the e-commerce major has already announced a whopping discount on a bunch of iPhones. So, check out this interesting deal on iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 price cut

Right now, the discounted price of the iPhone 13 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 58999, which is a flat Rs. 10901 off against its listed price of Rs. 69900. However, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1000 with Flipkart Axis Credit Card and Axis Credit Card. This will automatically cut the price of the iPhone 13 or even more! This is a perfect deal for you, in case you are not considering trading in an old smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then Flipkart has this impressive deal during the sale. On Flipkart, get an enormous discount worth up to Rs. 26250 while exchanging an old, working smartphone. This will drop the price to just Rs. 31749, including the bank offers.

B09V4B6K53

To be specific, this will be the maximum discount that you can avail of while exchanging some selective models. The discounted price may vary depending on the model that you are trading in. Hence, we suggest checking for all available bank offers and available discounts on your old smartphone to get a maximum discount before making the deal final.

iPhone 13: Why you should buy

At this discounted price, you will be able to experience the fast performance of the A15 Bionic chip with a 4-core GPU powering the iPhone 13. Not just that, it features better cameras and better battery life than its predecessor. For photography, it gets a dual-camera setup, each of 12MP. On top of these, the upcoming major update of iOS 17 will bring even more new features to it.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 21:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Hot deal! iPhone 13 price crashes to 31749 from 69900 during Flipkart Summer Saver Days
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets