Hot deal! Pay just 43749 for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at 101999

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the top smartphones in the market today. The phone gets an impressive large display, astonishing cameras, and a big battery. Also, if the latest Galaxy S23 Plus seems too expensive to you, you can opt for its predecessor Galaxy S22 Plus because there is a huge discount on it. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price has crashed from Rs. 101999 to just Rs. 43749 with the help of amazing offers. Check the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus retails for Rs. 101999. But today, the premium smartphone has seen a dip in its price and is now available at a discount of 31 percent. After the initial discount, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 69999, which means buyers can save a massive Rs, 32000 on the smartphone.

This part of the deal does not involve exchange offer. However, if you have a smartphone in good working condition, you can further reduce its price by another huge amount.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area. Both the discount and the exchange offer combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 43749.

You can also avail bank offers to do some more savings on the phone. The bank offers being offered on the phone are- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order value of Rs. 1000 which will be valid once per Paytm account; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.