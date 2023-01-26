Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets massive discount; price drops to 1399 from 24999

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G worth Rs. 24999 can be availed for just Rs. 1399 on Amazon today. Check discount and exchange offer here.

Looking for a Samsung Galaxy smartphone under budget? Then here is an offer for you to grab. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has fallen to under Rs. 2000 today on Amazon! The price of the phone worth Rs. 24999 can be purchased for Just Rs. 1399. The ecommerce website has rolled out some awesome offers on the phone including discounts, exchange and bank offers. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut details on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price dropped on Amazon

With a whopping discount of 24 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in Mystique Green is being sold on Amazon for Rs. 18999 today. In order to grab the phone on discount all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

If you have an old smartphone and that too in a very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 17600. With this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 1399. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. You can avail the bank offering while completing the payment process.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.