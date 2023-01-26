    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets massive discount; price drops to 1399 from 24999

    The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G worth Rs. 24999 can be availed for just Rs. 1399 on Amazon today. Check discount and exchange offer here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 18:31 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    View all Images
    Here is how to avail Samsung Galaxy M33 5G at Rs. 1399 on Amazon. (HT Tech)

    Looking for a Samsung Galaxy smartphone under budget? Then here is an offer for you to grab. The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has fallen to under Rs. 2000 today on Amazon! The price of the phone worth Rs. 24999 can be purchased for Just Rs. 1399. The ecommerce website has rolled out some awesome offers on the phone including discounts, exchange and bank offers. Here is all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price cut details on Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price dropped on Amazon

    With a whopping discount of 24 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in Mystique Green is being sold on Amazon for Rs. 18999 today. In order to grab the phone on discount all you need to do is visit either the website of Amazon or its mobile application, search for the phone and place the order. However, if you want to save more on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can avail the exchange and bank offers too.

    If you have an old smartphone and that too in a very good working condition you can exchange it to get a further reduction in the discounted price of the phone by up to Rs. 17600. With this, the price of the phone can drop to just Rs. 1399. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering several bank offers on the device. You can avail the bank offering while completing the payment process.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The phone also gets a 6000mAh battery.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 18:31 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets massive discount; price drops to 1399 from 24999
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature
    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'