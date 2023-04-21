Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut to Rs. 1949; Save a MASSIVE Rs. 31050

Forget spending big bucks on a smartphone. This Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut makes the phone available for just Rs. 1949 instead of Rs. 32999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 11:35 IST
THIS is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in the real world! Check out its design, price and specifications
Samsung Galaxy M53
1/6 The Samsung Galaxy M53 will be available in two colour variants – Deep Ocean Blue, Mystique Green. The one displayed here is the Mystique Green. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Samsung Galaxy M53 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 25W fast charging. (Akash/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 The smartphone is available in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. Interested individuals can buy the smartphone on Amazon. (Akash/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy M53
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut lets you buy the smartphone for a massive discount. Know all the details. (Samsung)

If you consider yourself addicted to social media, then you need a phone which can handle your non-stop scrolling, offer a stunning display to appreciate the photos posted by your friends, and has a big battery that can last long. The Samsung Galaxy M53 fits the bill with its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery. And luckily, the smartphone has a massive discount on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut offers the 128GB variant of the phone for just Rs. 1949 instead of Rs. 32999, including exchange offers. Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy M53 price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the 6GB + 128GB variant smartphone on Amazon is Rs. 32999. But for a limited period (depending on stock availability) there is an exciting price cut on the device. In this deal, the e-commerce platform is offering a flat 21 percent discount on the smartphone. This gives you a discount of Rs. 7000 and brings down the price of the smartphone to Rs. 25999. If you do not want to exchange a device, this will be the final price you have to pay for the smartphone. This in itself is a very lucrative deal. But if you want the price to drop further, keep reading!

Currently, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 24050. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive device. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M53 home for just Rs. 1949. This way you can save a massive Rs. 31050. For more details, visit the Amazon website.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09XJ3MBTL

Know what the Samsung Galaxy M53 brings

The Samsung Galaxy M53 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 11:33 IST
