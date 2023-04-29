Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut to 49490; whopping 41% discount

Samsung Galaxy S22 price has been revised on Flipkart. Get it for just Rs. 49490, here's how.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 29 2023, 13:26 IST
Know how to avail this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal on Flipkart. (Pixabay)

Don't want to spend a hefty amount on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23? If you're looking to stay within your budget, this premium Samsung Galaxy S22 offer might appeal to you. The Galaxy S22 offers a number of appealing features for those upgrading from a budget or mid-range smartphone to a high-end one. The Galaxy S22 has nearly all the features of a flagship smartphone and is much more affordable, particularly after Flipkart's massive discount. Interestingly, there's no need to exchange your old smartphone to get this whopping 41% discount. Read on to know all about this jaw-dropping Galaxy S22 deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Flipkart

Following the launch of the Galaxy S23, the company revealed a significant price drop for the Galaxy S22. The standard model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series can now be purchased starting at Rs. 50490 for the 128GB storage variant on Flipkart. As per Flipkart's price listing, the Galaxy S22 used to cost Rs. 85999. This makes it a flat 41 percent discount to buy this premium smartphone.

That's not all. You can also take advantage of bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You will be eligible to get a 10 percent off on Kotak Credit Card EMI Transactions with up to Rs. 1000 and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Let's say, you make the purchase via Kotak Credit cards, then you will be able to nab the Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 49490.

The best part of this deal is that you don't have to trade in your old smartphone to avail this massive discount. Moreover, Samsung offers one year of warranty on Galaxy S22 and six months on accessories.

Samsung Galaxy S22 at a glance

The phone packs a 6.1-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. For photography, it boasts a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for exceptional photography. A 10MP front camera is available for selfies. With Samsung's 4-year extended software support, the Galaxy S22 is a great alternative to the top-of-the-line S23. And when you know that you can save huge amounts of money, then this flagship deal turns even more impressive.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 13:25 IST
