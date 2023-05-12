Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a huge price cut to 36999 from 89999 on Flipkart

Flipkart has rolled out an amazing deal on the premium Samsung Galaxy S23. Read on to find a huge savings tip on this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 09:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut has been announced on Flipkart with exchange deal and bank offers. Check out the deal. (Samsung )

If you're in search of an exceptional offer packed with substantial discounts, enticing offers, and a great trade-in value for your old smartphone, look no further. With this exclusive offer, you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23, valued at Rs. 89999, for an astonishingly low price of just Rs. 36999. Curious about how it's possible? Take a look at this remarkable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 available on Flipkart and enjoy significant savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is presently available for purchase on Flipkart, starting at Rs. 74999 for the 128GB storage model. This represents a generous 16 percent reduction from its earlier price of Rs. 89999, as stated on Flipkart's website. Furthermore, customers can avail exchange offers and bank benefits when buying the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BY8PYVS6

Exchange deal: Flipkart is offering an exchange deal where customers can receive a discount of massive up to Rs. 38000 by exchanging their old phone. By combining this offer with the available discount, customers have the opportunity to acquire the Galaxy S23 for a mere Rs. 36999. It is worth mentioning that the discount value will vary depending on the model and condition of the customer's old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in their particular location.

Bank offers: Apart from these, you can also enjoy some bank offers to further chop off the price of the flagship Galaxy S23. You can find a 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Why you should buy it

You should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency and speed to the phone. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness.

For your photography needs, it also features a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP and 10MP secondary camera setup.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 09:39 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a huge price cut to 36999 from 89999 on Flipkart
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets