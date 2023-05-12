Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 gets a huge price cut to 36999 from 89999 on Flipkart

If you're in search of an exceptional offer packed with substantial discounts, enticing offers, and a great trade-in value for your old smartphone, look no further. With this exclusive offer, you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S23, valued at Rs. 89999, for an astonishingly low price of just Rs. 36999. Curious about how it's possible? Take a look at this remarkable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 available on Flipkart and enjoy significant savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is presently available for purchase on Flipkart, starting at Rs. 74999 for the 128GB storage model. This represents a generous 16 percent reduction from its earlier price of Rs. 89999, as stated on Flipkart's website. Furthermore, customers can avail exchange offers and bank benefits when buying the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Exchange deal: Flipkart is offering an exchange deal where customers can receive a discount of massive up to Rs. 38000 by exchanging their old phone. By combining this offer with the available discount, customers have the opportunity to acquire the Galaxy S23 for a mere Rs. 36999. It is worth mentioning that the discount value will vary depending on the model and condition of the customer's old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in their particular location.

Bank offers: Apart from these, you can also enjoy some bank offers to further chop off the price of the flagship Galaxy S23. You can find a 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Why you should buy it

You should know that the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency and speed to the phone. The 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content. It features a brighter display with 1750 nits of peak brightness.

For your photography needs, it also features a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP and 10MP secondary camera setup.