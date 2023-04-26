Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut to JUST Rs. 61999 from Rs. 116999

Everyone enjoys a discount. But when it comes to smartphones, big discounts are usually kept for smartphones that have been in the market for a while. Usually, these include last-generation models and midrange smartphones that have completed a couple of sale cycles. But if you are looking to upgrade to one of the premium new launches, then you should know that there is a major deal on a Samsung flagship from this year itself. There is a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon that brings down the price of the 256GB variant of the phone from Rs. 116999 to just Rs. 61999, including exchange offers. Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999. But, there is a splendid discount on the smartphone. As per the details of this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut offer, you get a flat 19 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 22000 off on the Samsung flagship. After this discount, you only need to pay Rs. 94999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. This is a good discount in itself. But if you still find this price a little outside your affordability, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus home for just Rs. 61999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 55000.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BT9DV9Q4

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with exciting features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging.