Hot deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut to JUST Rs. 61999 from Rs. 116999

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a massive price cut on Amazon as it comes down to Rs. 61999. Buyers can potentially save up to Rs. 55000 on the smartphone. Check the details of the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 11:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
View all Images
Know the details of this cool Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut. (Samsung)

Everyone enjoys a discount. But when it comes to smartphones, big discounts are usually kept for smartphones that have been in the market for a while. Usually, these include last-generation models and midrange smartphones that have completed a couple of sale cycles. But if you are looking to upgrade to one of the premium new launches, then you should know that there is a major deal on a Samsung flagship from this year itself. There is a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon that brings down the price of the 256GB variant of the phone from Rs. 116999 to just Rs. 61999, including exchange offers. Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999. But, there is a splendid discount on the smartphone. As per the details of this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut offer, you get a flat 19 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 22000 off on the Samsung flagship. After this discount, you only need to pay Rs. 94999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. This is a good discount in itself. But if you still find this price a little outside your affordability, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33000 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus home for just Rs. 61999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 55000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes with exciting features

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 11:52 IST
