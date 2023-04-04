Hot iPhone 14 Plus deal! Flipkart prices iPhone at just 49999

Looking to buy a flagship smartphone? Take advantage of this amazing offer and grab the iPhone 14 Plus priced at just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart.

Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 13:43 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
An amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus is live on Flipkart. (Apple)

If you are searching for a smartphone with a big screen and a long battery life, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to go for. Apple's new model packs all the features of the iPhone 14 in a bigger 6.7-inch form factor. You get the same amazing cameras and performance as the iPhone 14 with even better battery life. Flipkart has announced a huge price cut on the smartphone, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. It can be yours for just Rs. 49999! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 49999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Flipkart.

Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial discount of Rs. 9901 on Apple's flagship product. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you are able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just Rs. 49999!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Flipkart to check if it is available.

B0BDJFTGK6

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Lastly, get 1 surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 13:42 IST
