Huawei Mate 70 series set to launch in November with HarmonyOS NEXT and new exciting features- All details

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 70 series in November, featuring HarmonyOS NEXT and advancements in fingerprint technology, according to various industry sources.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 13:58 IST
Huawei plans to launch the Mate 70 series in November with significant advancements and new features. (REUTERS)

Huawei Mate 70 series is reportedly confirmed to launch in November this year, marking a significant addition to its lineup. This new series will introduce devices that run on Huawei's self-developed HarmonyOS NEXT operating system.

Huawei Mate 70 Series: Expected Launch Timeline

While the exact launch date remains unspecified, sources suggest that the event may take place in mid-November. Reports indicate that many components required for the Mate 70 series are already in the hands of Huawei, signalling that mass production is underway. This follows the launch of the Mate 60 series, which debuted in late August of the previous year. The delay for this year's series is linked to the development of Huawei's new Android-independent platform.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Huawei Mate 70 Series: Model Variants and Features

The Huawei Mate 70 series is anticipated to feature four models:Huawei  Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and Mate 70 Ultimate Design. Although specific specifications have not been disclosed, rumours indicate a shift from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, which may enhance performance even in wet conditions. This move aligns with trends seen in other flagship devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, such as the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 series.

Industry tipster Smart Pikachu has noted that other flagship models, including Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, are likely to implement Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint technology as well, according to a report by Gizmochina. 

In terms of design, the Mate 70 series may retain a familiar camera layout but is expected to include more laser sensors, as suggested by leaked images showcasing smaller cutouts in the camera cover. 

Additionally, Digital Chat Station has claimed that the Mate 70 series might incorporate a more energy-efficient chipset, along with a high-density silicon-anode battery. This type of battery allows devices to achieve a lighter build while increasing battery capacity. However, claims regarding enhanced battery capacity or improved chipset efficiency remain speculative and should be considered cautiously. 

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 13:58 IST
Mobile News
